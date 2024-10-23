水肺潜水员最大的在线资源
水肺潜水员最大的在线资源
搜索
关闭此搜索框。

亚速尔群岛宣布成为欧洲最大的海洋保护区网络

在 Google 新闻上关注 Divernet
订阅我们的每周通讯
僧帽水母（学名 Physalia physalis）或蓝瓶水母是一种生活在大西洋的海洋水螅，它拥有许多微小的有毒刺细胞，这些刺细胞的刺痛足以杀死鱼类，甚至在某些情况下杀死人类。它不是水母，而是一种管水母，由许多称为动物体的较小单位组成，但以单个个体的形式运作（Manu San Félix/国家地理原始海洋）
僧帽水母（学名 Physalia physalis）或蓝瓶水母是一种生活在大西洋的海洋水螅，它拥有许多微小的有毒刺细胞，这些刺细胞的刺痛足以杀死鱼类，甚至在某些情况下杀死人类。它不是水母，而是一种管水母，由许多称为动物体的较小单位组成，但以单个个体的形式运作（Manu San Félix/国家地理原始海洋）

And National Geographic Pristine Seas, which took part in the scientific explorations to establish the most important areas to protect, shares its views – along with eight marine species that characterise this mid-Atlantic attraction for divers. Photography by Manu San Félix

The biggest Marine Protected Area (MPA) network in Europe is being established in mid-Atlantic around the Azores, a decision that was made in advance of the current UN Biodiversity Conference. The COP16 summit aims to assess progress on the ‘30×30’ global goal to protect 30% of the planet by 2030.  

The Azores, nine islands forming a region of Portugal, has approved legislation to set up RAMPA, the Azores Marine Protected Area Network, over an area of 287,000sq km.

Fifteen per cent of its waters are being designated as fully protected and 15% as highly protected, with fishing and other extractive activities either restricted or banned.

The Azores is one of the few places on Earth where Chilean devil rays (Mobula tarapacana) gather in large groups. The islands are the northern-most distribution limit for mobulid rays in the Atlantic and globally. Their elusive behaviour has limited understanding and conservation of mobulids (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
The Azores is one of the few places on Earth where Chilean devil rays (Mobula tarapacana) gather in large groups. The islands represent the northernmost distribution limit for mobulid rays in the Atlantic and globally (Manu San Félix / 国家地理原始海洋)

Among marine life said to be safeguarded will be deep-sea corals, whales, dolphins, sharks, manta rays, fish species and hydrothermal vent ecosystems.

“This is an achievement for the Azoreans, with the region leading by example at national, European and international levels in the protection and management of a vital part of our planet: the sea,” said Azores president José Manuel Bolieiro of the move.

The blacktail comber (Serranus atricauda) lives on rocky bottoms, from the shallow subtidal down to about 150m depth and is an important commercial species with increasing landings in Portuguese ports (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
The blacktail comber (Serranus atricauda) lives on rocky bottoms, from the shallow subtidal down to about 150m depth and is an important commercial species with increasing landings in Portuguese ports (Manu San Félix / 国家地理原始海洋)

“We hope our decision inspires other regions, who must act to ensure the future health of the planet.”

The target of protecting 30% of land and ocean by 2030 was set by delegates to the last international summit in 2022, but two years on only 8% of the ocean enjoys any level of protection, while less than 3% is fully or highly protected.  

Sabella spallanzanii, also known as the Mediterranean or European fanworm, featherduster worm and pencilworm, is native to shallow waters in the north-eastern Atlantic and Mediterranean (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
Sabella spallanzanii, also known as the Mediterranean or European fanworm, featherduster or pencilworm, is native to shallow waters in the north-eastern Atlantic and Mediterranean (Manu San Félix / 国家地理原始海洋)

Model of ocean protection

“As negotiators gather in Cali, Colombia to assess the state of nature protection, the case of the Azores provides a model of ocean protection for the world to follow,” said National Geographic Pristine Seas founder Enric Sala.

“What is so remarkable about the new protected area network is not only its massive size, but also the fact that so many local groups worked together to make it happen.

“Government officials, scientists, industry representatives and local citizens banded together to devise a system of protection that works for everyone.

Shortfin mako sharks (Isurus oxyrinchus) were observed at 23% of pelagic sampling stations, but are IUCN-classified as Endangered (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
Shortfin mako sharks (Isurus oxyrinchus) were observed at 23% of Azores pelagic sampling stations, but are IUCN-classified as Endangered (Manu San Félix / 国家地理原始海洋)

“With new research revealing that we need about 190,000 small MPAs in coastal regions and 300 large MPAs in remote, offshore areas by the end of 2030 to achieve the 30×30 goal, it is encouraging to see the Azores move the world in the right direction.

“Now it’s time for other regions worldwide to follow their lead,” said Sala. “However, it’s important that we don’t protect just any 30% but the right 30% to achieve the greatest biodiversity, climate and food supply benefits MPAs can offer.” 

The blue seadragon (Glaucus atlanticus) is a pelagic nudibranch that floats using the surface tension of the water to stay upside-down. It preys on other larger pelagic organisms – even the Portuguese man o' war (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
The blue seadragon (Glaucus atlanticus) is a pelagic nudibranch that floats using the surface tension of the water to stay upside-down. It preys on other larger pelagic organisms – even the Portuguese man o' war (Manu San Félix / 国家地理原始海洋)

Priority area

In 2018, in partnership with the regional government, local scientists, the Waitt Institute, Oceano Azul Foundation and other partners, Pristine Seas participated in scientific expeditions in the Azores to help identify priority areas for protection.

Its team of international and local scientists and film-makers conduct research at the request of governments looking to fulfil their commitments to ocean protection. 

Using hi-tech tools such as underwater cameras to assess coastal, open sea and deep sea areas, the expeditions added new information about their biodiversity, as well as the impact of human activity.

While hunting, sperm whales (Physeter macrocephalus) will dive for 40-50 minutes at time, with surface intervals of 10 to 20min in between. They are second only to Cuvier's beaked whale as the deepest-diving air-breathing animal on the planet, having been recorded at 2,250m (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
While hunting, sperm whales (Physeter macrocephalus) will dive for 40-50 minutes at time, with surface intervals of 10-20min. They are second only to Cuvier's beaked whale as the planet’s deepest-diving air-breathing animal, having been recorded at 2,250m (Manu San Félix / 国家地理原始海洋)

“We witnessed that the marine ecosystems of the Azores are one of the most diverse and dynamic in the North Atlantic,” said Pristine Seas chief scientist Alan Friedlander who, like Sala, took part in the scientific exploration of the area. 

“The unique geographical location of the archipelago, combined with its complex underwater topography, includes seamounts, hydrothermal vents, and deep-sea habitats that support unique and diverse biological communities of high conservation value.

A school of triggerfish (Balistes carolinensis) at Flores island (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Sea)
A school of triggerfish (Balistes carolinensis) at Flores island (Manu San Félix / 国家地理原始海洋)

“The health and sustainability of the Azores’ marine environment are crucial not only for local communities but also for global marine biodiversity, climate stability, and oceanic health. Protecting this ecosystem is essential for preserving its ecological, economic, and cultural values.”

由于2008， 国家地理原始海洋 says it has conducted more than 45 expeditions around the world and helped to establish 29 marine reserves covering more than 6.8 million sq km of ocean.

也在 Divernet 上： 案件结案？严格执行 MPA 是双赢, PRISTINE SEAS KICKS OFF 5-YEAR PACIFIC VENTURE, 索科罗研究有望平息 MPA 批评者的声音, PRISTINE SEAS DIVES BIKINI + 3 OTHER ATOLLS

最近的 水肺潜水员杂志的播客片段
@adefrutos63 #askmark 当你上一次潜水由于空气短缺而压力很大时，你如何处理后续潜水？ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 链接 成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 购买装备：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 我们的网站 网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论 网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告 网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀 网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 在我们的品牌内做广告 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 在社交媒体上关注我们 FACEBOOK：https://www.facebook. com/scubadivermag TWITTER：https://twitter. com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM： https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有必需装备。请考虑使用上面的会员链接来支持该频道。本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的 SCUBA 培训。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。

@adefrutos63
#askmark 当你上一次潜水因空气短缺而压力很大时，如何处理后续潜水？
#水肺 #scubadiving #scubadiver


成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
装备购买：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我们的网站

网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论
网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告
网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀
网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用于我们品牌内的广告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒体上关注我们

脸书：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有装备必需品。考虑使用上面的联属链接来支持该频道。

本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的水肺潜水培训。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

潜水失败后如何重返水中？#AskMark #scuba

Scuba.com 网站链接：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz 成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 购买装备：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 我们的网站 网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论 网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告 网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水展 网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 在我们的品牌内做广告 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 在社交媒体上关注我们 FACEBOOK：https://www.facebook. com/scubadivermag TWITTER： https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有必需装备。请考虑使用上面的会员链接来支持该频道。 本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的 SCUBA 培训。 本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。 00:00 介绍 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 开箱 03:51 规格 09:40 评论

Scuba.com 网站链接：
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
装备购买：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我们的网站

网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论
网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告
网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀
网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用于我们品牌内的广告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒体上关注我们

脸书：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有装备必需品。考虑使用上面的联属链接来支持该频道。

本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的水肺潜水培训。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。
00：00简介
01:19 潜水网
02:13 拆箱
03:51 规格
09:40 回顾

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 脐带火炬评测#开箱#评测

本周播客中，菲律宾的专业潜水导游陷入困境，因为有人举报一些导游收受报酬在珊瑚上刻名字，当局因此将悬赏金额翻了四倍，以征集有关罪犯的信息。LL cool J 最近告诉《卫报》，深蓝之海中的机械鲨鱼差点淹死他。一位前海军潜水员决定成为第一个仰卧横渡英吉利海峡的人。 https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo 成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 购买装备：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 我们的网站网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论 网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告 网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水展 网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 在我们的品牌内做广告 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 在社交媒体上关注我们 FACEBOOK：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有必需装备。考虑使用上面的附属链接来支持该频道。本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的水肺潜水培训。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。

本周播客中，菲律宾的专业潜水导游陷入困境，因为有人举报一些导游收受报酬在珊瑚上刻名字，当局因此将悬赏金额翻了四倍，以征集有关罪犯的信息。LL cool J 最近告诉《卫报》，深蓝之海中的机械鲨鱼差点淹死他。一位前海军潜水员决定成为第一个仰卧横渡英吉利海峡的人。



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
装备购买：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我们的网站

网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论
网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告
网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀
网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用于我们品牌内的广告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒体上关注我们

脸书：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有装备必需品。考虑使用上面的联属链接来支持该频道。

本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的水肺潜水培训。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

导游为涂鸦珊瑚付钱#scuba #news #podcast

更多... 订阅

让我们保持联系！

获取所有 Divernet 新闻和文章的每周综述 潜水面具
我们不是垃圾邮件！ 阅读我们的 私隐政策 获取更多信息。

订阅
通知
客人

0 评论
最投票
最新 最老的
内联反馈
查看所有评论
最新评论
虎鲸潜水: 10 个最佳水下摄影技巧
约翰·德莱顿: 卢西塔尼亚号的冲击
幽灵潜水员: 软管断开导致斯卡帕号潜水员死亡
邦妮·高格勒: 52 个专业潜水员最喜欢的当地潜水地点
罗恩: 潜水员在墨西哥独自探索天然井时死亡
最新资讯
BSAC 称死亡人数上升，但也有好消息 BSAC 称死亡人数上升，但也有好消息
数千件英国沉船物品开始拍卖 数千件英国沉船物品开始拍卖
地震隐藏了沉船——但科学家发现了它 地震隐藏了沉船——但科学家发现了它
英国首次培育出粉红海扇 英国首次培育出粉红海扇
观看 Titania 沉船探索之旅的前排座位 观看 Titania 沉船探索之旅的前排座位
座头鲸在苏格兰搁浅后重返大海 座头鲸在苏格兰搁浅后重返大海

联系方式

Facebook X-推特 Instagram Youtube

本网站上未注明出处的图片版权归摄影师所有。
联系潜水员杂志 了解详情。

版权所有2024年 洛克传媒有限公司 版权所有。

0
希望您的想法，请发表评论。x