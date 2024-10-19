Dive Worldwide 闪购活动现已开启

Tour operator Dive Worldwide wants divers to be aware that it has a 闪购 live from now until the end of October, offering savings of £150pp on all destinations when making a new direct booking for a 2025 holiday.

Examples designed to tempt include the Best of Maldives Liveaboard itinerary, leaving divers time between this and next year to anticipate exploring North and South Malé and Ari atolls, where the highlights include manta cleaning stations, possible whale shark encounters and drift-dives.

那就是了 West Komodo Explorer package, providing access to Indonesian diving in Sumbawa and the western Komodo area. “The dedicated dive-resort in Kalimaya offers daily dive-trips to three world-renowned locations, in addition to the incredible house reef with its plethora of rare and unusual marine life,” says the operator.

In the Caribbean option there is the option of a stay at the Golden Rock Resort on the island of St Eustatius, diving with Dive Statia to explore the range of dive-sites on offer, including shipwrecks with artefacts, coral reefs and coral-encrusted lava flows.

These are just a taster of possible resort and liveaboard holidays and 潜水世界 says it can also provide many tailor-made options. The £150pp discount applies to new direct bookings for travel in 2025 made up to and including 31 October, 2024 but does require a minimum spend per person of £2,000. Quote ‘DWOCT24’ when making an enquiry.

