水肺潜水员最大的在线资源
水肺潜水员最大的在线资源
综合搜索
关闭此搜索框。

立即预订：6 种潜水方式

1用户 正在读这篇文章。
在 Google 新闻上关注 Divernet
订阅我们的每周通讯
Diving at Bawe Island in Zanzibar (The Cocoon Collection)
Diving at Bawe Island in Zanzibar (The Cocoon Collection)
目录

Mafia offer

Divers are being offered a saving of £200 a head per week at a resort on Mafia, a Tanzanian island well-known for its diving opportunities. Pole Pole Lodge is a “boutique” property with 10 连接浴室 bungalows raised on stilts above the beach, along with a dining bar and spa.

Diving takes place from sister-property Mafia Island Lodge, a PADI 5* dive-centre offering daily boat-diving from traditional 单桅三角帆船, shore-diving and a range of courses.

红狮控制推荐使用 单桅帆船-diving is said to extend from sheltered and shallow Chloe Bay with its coral reefs out to the Dindini and Juani walls with their cruising sharks and turtles.

One of the 6 ways: Pole Pole Lodge on Mafia
Pole Pole Lodge on Mafia
Bedroom at Pole Pole Lodge
Bedroom at Pole Pole Lodge (Dive Worldwide)

The special-offer price of £2,275pp, reduced from £2,474, includes international and domestic flights, seven nights’ B&B, airport transfers, 10 boat-dives, local taxes and a free daily excursion. It is valid throughout September and from 16 November to 19 December this year, and is available through 潜水世界.

One island-one resort in Zanzibar

Not too far away in the Indian Ocean and also in Tanzania, The Cocoon Collection recently opened a “one island-one resort” property billed as “the ultimate Zanzibar luxury”.

Bawe Island is a 15-minute speedboat ride out from Stonetown (or if in the mood you could always take the helicopter) and consists of 70 villas, each with private pool and butler service. 

Diving at Bawe Island (The Cocoon Collection)
Diving at Bawe Island (The Cocoon Collection)

There are no fewer than five restaurants to cater for the “gourmet philosophy” and a spa but Bawe also boasts “the most complete and full equipped diving and watersport in all Zanzibar”, with the scuba operations run by its Dive Mission SSI centre. 

“Bawe’s Reef is considered one of the most breathtaking in Zanzibar, featuring a unique dive-spot: its waters are home to an extraordinary range of tropical fish and marine life, easily explored even for beginner-level divers,” says the centre, without giving too much away on what divers might expect.

Room rates in a Sunrise Villa for guests on half-board start from US $1,700 a night (two sharing) – details from 茧系列.

Book ahead for Komodo mantas

Manta Expeditions is looking ahead to 22 July, 2026 and a 10-night liveaboard journey to Komodo National Park in Indonesia, when it plans to dive at sites including renowned manta-cleaning stations such as Karang Makassar and Manta Alley, where rays often aggregate in large numbers to socialise and mate. 

The company liaises with UK charity the Manta Trust to run trips with a scientific purpose, and the park has one of the largest year-round populations of reef manta rays in the world, including the black morph variety. The scientists will be collecting photo-ID images and guests are encouraged to participate in seeking out new mantas and naming them.

Reef manta ray gills (Guy Stevens / Manta Trust)
Reef manta ray gills (Guy Stevens / Manta Trust)

Other sites such as Batu Bolong, Crystal Rock and Shotgun are expected to offer diver attractions such as large schools of trevally, whitetip reef sharks and barracuda and coral gardens, with abundant critters such as frogfish, ghost pipefish, mimic octopus and nudibranchs at the likes of Pink Beach, Wainilu and Tiga Dara. 

The boat is the 印度大师 which is big at 47m and accommodates up to 18 guests in nine air-conditioned, 连接浴室 小木屋。

While the itinerary will revolve around manta encounters, Komodo dragons are bound to get a look in on the included eponymous island tour.

Prices start from US $5,150pp (about £3,925) for a cabin (two sharing) with airport or hotel transfers, up to four dives a day and the Komodo tour. Visit 曼塔探险队 or email Manta Trust guide Niv Froman at info@mantaexpeditions.com.

Maldives’ smallest?

Small resort but the dive-centre is big enough (Boutique Beach)
Small resort but the dive-centre looks big enough (Boutique Beach)

If “boutique” is another way of saying “on the smaller side”, Dive Worldwide reckons Boutique Beach could weigh in as the Maldives’ smallest resort. The tour operator describes it as perfectly located for appreciating the diving opportunities afforded by South Ari Atoll, with its appeal now further enhanced by 30% savings available.

The six-room resort is on the island of Dhigurah on the south-east of the atoll and it was designed and built for divers by divers, it says. There is a restaurant and lounge but note that this is a ‘dry’ resort (no alcohol).

Diving dhoni (Boutique Beach)
Diving dhoni (Boutique Beach)

From the dive-centre the clear-headed guests can do up to three dives a day with more than 50 sites from which to choose, including nearby Kuda Rah Thila and, requiring a full-day safari, Manta Point.

Marine life ranges from nudibranchs through schools of snapper to grey reef sharks and giant trevally, with whale sharks “ever-present” in the atoll. 

If you travel before 31 October and book more than seven days ahead with 潜水世界, you can save that 30% on all-inclusive accommodation. Seven nights in a Deluxe room is thereby reduced to £2,495, including flights from the UK, speedboat transfers and up to two dives a day.

For fish aficionados

Above and below: The rare Trimma cavicapum goby (Blue Safari Seychelles)
Above and below: The rare Trimma cavicapum goby (Blue Safari Seychelles)
Above and below: The rare Trimma cavicapum goby (Blue Safari Seychelles)

The rare blue-striped pygmy goby is a newly identified fish that seems to be peculiar to the Alphonse group of Seychelles outer islands. It was found in St François Atoll.

Seychelles is home to 880 fish species and this one was originally thought to be another goby, Trimma dalerocheila, until two specimens of the differently coloured and marked Trimma cavicapum had been found and examined.

Local dive operation Blue Safari Seychelles reckons the ‘new’ goby might be found only on Alphonse and, further south, Astove, where one was recently photographed. Diving visitors are invited to “experience the extraordinary biodiversity and be among the first to witness the new species of pygmy goby in its natural habitat”. 

According to the centre the atoll’s warm, nutrient-rich waters mean that Alphonse offers some of the best diving in the Indian Ocean. 

The island has a PADI 5* dive-centre with 24 sites within a half-hour’s boat-drive, and these are said to teem with exotic and colourful fish as well as turtles, Napoleon wrasse and manta rays. Deep drop-offs and shallow plateaus off St François are also visited.

塞舌尔蓝色野生动物园 says it plays an active role in ocean research and conservation in this part of the world. Divers are invited to join in on Alphonse with a seven-night diving package with all meals that costs US $9,710pp (around £7,350), including five twin-tank and one single-tank dive each and airport transfers.

Orca and Breakers at Somabay

Red Sea diving (Somabay)
Red Sea diving from Somabay

For perhaps more manageable holiday prices, with reliable weather and flights from the UK of no more than five hours, a reliable bet is the Red Sea five-property resort Somabay 赫尔格达附近。

It has a house reef accessible from its 420m jetty as well as ready access to some 20 boat-dive sites such as the 塞勒姆快车 wreck and spectacular Tubya Arbaa coral columns, all through Orca Dive Club.

The house reefs feature coral gardens, turtles, barracudas, rays and occasionally Wally the whale shark, and Orca can handle everything from discovery dives to rebreather training.

A corner of the Somabay complex (Steve Weinman)
A corner of the Somabay complex (Steve Weinman)

The five hotels, set on an isolated 1,000-hectare peninsula, cover a wide range of prices and styles, though many scuba divers opt for the laidback property closest to Orca, Breakers Diving & Surfing Lodge, which was completely renovated last year.

Rates for a double room with sea-view start at £73pp per night, and you pay from £41 for a day’s house-reef diving and can double that for a day’s boat-diving.

也在 Divernet 上： BOOKING NOW: 8 DIVE-HOLIDAY IDEAS, BOOKING NOW: 6 WILDLIFE DIVE-TRIP IDEAS, BOOKING NOW: ATLANTIS TEMPTS FAMILY DIVERS, DIVE LIKE A PRO: PACKING GEAR FOR A DIVE-TRIP 

最近的 水肺潜水员杂志的播客片段
本周播客中，美国联邦法官下令支付 34 年加州潜水船 Conception 号起火事件中 2019 人死亡所产生的第一笔赔偿金，尽管船长杰瑞·博伊兰是否有能力支付这笔费用仍不清楚。为阻止鹦鹉鱼等牙齿锋利的捕食者，可以部署珊瑚幼虫摇篮，作为恢复受到珊瑚白化等干扰事件影响的珊瑚礁的行动的一部分。戈斯波特的潜水博物馆将于 2024 年关闭，以修复其“潮湿的二级保护建筑”，但雄心勃勃的计划是明年 07721 月重新开放，届时会更干燥，并举办新的展览。 https://www.scubadivermag.com/still-free-conception-captain-ordered-to-pay-up/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/drying-out-diving-museum-needs-support/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz33y6xo https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c2p2rk4gkx0o https://www.scubadivermag.com/anti-parrot-cradles-a-coral-game-changer/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNUMXSYlATuvJcg https://fourthelement.com/product/tech-fin/ 成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 购买装备：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 我们的网站 网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论 网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告 网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水展 网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 在我们的品牌内做广告 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 在社交媒体上关注我们 FACEBOOK：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有必需装备。考虑使用上面的附属链接来支持该频道。本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的水肺潜水培训。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。

本周播客中，美国联邦法官下令支付 34 年加州潜水船 Conception 号起火事件中 2019 人死亡所产生的第一笔赔偿金，尽管船长杰瑞·博伊兰是否有能力支付这笔费用仍不清楚。为阻止鹦鹉鱼等牙齿锋利的捕食者，可以部署珊瑚幼虫摇篮，作为恢复受到珊瑚白化等干扰事件影响的珊瑚礁的行动的一部分。戈斯波特的潜水博物馆将于 2024 年关闭，以修复其“潮湿的二级保护建筑”，但雄心勃勃的计划是明年 XNUMX 月重新开放，届时会更干燥，并举办新的展览。


https://www.scubadivermag.com/still-free-conception-captain-ordered-to-pay-up/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/drying-out-diving-museum-needs-support/
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz07721y33xo
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c6p2rk2gkx4o
https://www.scubadivermag.com/anti-parrot-cradles-a-coral-game-changer/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SYlATuvJcg
https://fourthelement.com/product/tech-fin/


成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
装备购买：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我们的网站

网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论
网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告
网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀
网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用于我们品牌内的广告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒体上关注我们

脸书：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有装备必需品。考虑使用上面的联属链接来支持该频道。

本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的水肺潜水培训。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5CNTQ4NEJFQThFNzg4Q0Qz

五年后仅获得 34 美元的赔偿 #scuba #news #podcast

通过以下链接访问 Scuba.com：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 购买装备：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 我们的网站 网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论 网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告 网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水展 网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 在我们的品牌内做广告 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 在社交媒体上关注我们 FACEBOOK： https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有必需装备。请考虑使用上面的附属链接来支持该频道。 本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的 SCUBA 培训。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能取代合格潜水教练的培训。 00:00 介绍 00:52 Scuba.com 02:09 潜水前足部护理 08:20 潜水后足部护理

通过此链接访问 Scuba.com：
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#水肺 #scubadiving #scubadiver

成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
装备购买：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我们的网站

网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论
网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告
网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀
网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用于我们品牌内的广告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒体上关注我们

脸书：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有装备必需品。考虑使用上面的联属链接来支持该频道。

本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的水肺潜水培训。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。
00：00简介
00:52 潜水网
02:09 潜水前足部护理
08:20 潜水后足部护理

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS40MzQwRDA4N0ZGRTNBNTE2

水肺潜水足部护理#scuba #howto

您如何布置干式潜水服软管？#askmarkanything @denisb8426 #askmark 嗨，马克，我最近第一次穿着干式潜水服潜水。在岸上，我和大家讨论了一下干式潜水服充气软管的布置。我那些更有经验的伙伴告诉我，把它放在我的安全带上……所以从第一阶段开始……放在手臂下……到干式潜水服。我看过很多视频，人们把它放在安全带下面……您有理由这样做吗？来自德国的问候。祝您好运！丹尼斯 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 链接 成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 购买装备：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 我们的网站 网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论 网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告 网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀 网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 在我们的品牌内做广告 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 在社交媒体上关注我们 脸书：https://www.facebook. com/scubadivermag 推特：https://twitter. com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有必需装备。请考虑使用上面的附属链接来支持该频道。本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的 SCUBA 培训。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。

如何布置干式潜水服软管？#askmarkanything

@denisb8426
#askmark 嗨，马克，我最近第一次穿着干式潜水服潜水。在岸上，我和大家讨论了一下干式潜水服充气软管的布线。我那些更有经验的伙伴告诉我把它放在我的安全带上……所以从第一阶段开始……从手臂下……到干式潜水服。我看过很多视频，人们把它放在安全带下面……你有理由这样做吗？来自德国的问候。祝你好运！丹尼斯

#水肺 #scubadiving #scubadiver


成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
装备购买：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我们的网站

网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论
网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告
网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀
网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用于我们品牌内的广告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒体上关注我们

脸书：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有装备必需品。考虑使用上面的联属链接来支持该频道。

本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的水肺潜水培训。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41QUU4MjI2RjNBNjFENEY3

您如何布置干式潜水服软管？@denisb8426 #askmark

更多... 订阅

让我们保持联系！

获取所有 Divernet 新闻和文章的每周综述 潜水面具
我们不是垃圾邮件！ 阅读我们的 私隐政策 获取更多信息。

订阅
通知
客人

0 评论
最投票
最新 最老的
内联反馈
查看所有评论
最新评论
奈杰尔·海恩斯: 圈养海豚“和洗澡水一起倒掉”
我qqqqqq: 圈养海豚“和洗澡水一起倒掉”
史蒂夫·温曼: 泰坦尼克号“昙花一现”之谜已解开
阿迪: 泰坦尼克号“昙花一现”之谜已解开
阿迪: 泰坦尼克号“昙花一现”之谜已解开
最新资讯
BSAC 要求潜水员在 9 月份进行清洁 BSAC 要求潜水员在 9 月份进行清洁
沉船宝藏恐遭拆分 沉船宝藏恐遭拆分
潜水队在 1 米处发现著名的第一次世界大战军舰 潜水队在 1 米处发现著名的第一次世界大战军舰
大白鲨出人意料地分成三队 大白鲨出人意料地分成三队
“复仇心切”的日本希望以 2010 年臭气弹指控逮捕沃森 “复仇心切”的日本希望以 2010 年臭气弹指控逮捕沃森  
泰坦诉讼：拉什认为自己是深海潜水界的“特立独行的天才” 泰坦诉讼：拉什认为自己是深海潜水界的“特立独行的天才”

联系方式

Facebook X-推特 Instagram Youtube

本网站上未注明出处的图片版权归摄影师所有。
联系潜水员杂志 了解详情。

版权所有2024年 洛克传媒有限公司 版权所有。

0
希望您的想法，请发表评论。x