水肺潜水员最大的在线资源
水肺潜水员最大的在线资源
搜索
关闭此搜索框。

“太平洋幽灵船”终于被追踪到

在 Google 新闻上关注 Divernet
订阅我们的每周通讯
Another view of the bow (Ocean Infinity)
View of the bow of USS Stewart (Ocean Infinity)

The wreck of USS 斯图尔特, a century-old destroyer that earned the peculiar distinction of serving in the Pacific under both American and Japanese flags during WW2, has been discovered more than 1km deep off the northern California coast by a team of undersea investigators.

USS 斯图尔特 (DD-224) was located during a collaborative expedition between robotic marine survey company Ocean Infinity, the non-profit Air/Sea Heritage Foundation, cultural resources company SEARCH, NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries and the Naval History & Heritage Command (NHHC). 

Ghost Ship of the Pacific: High-resolution synthetic aperture sonar image of USS Stewart (Ocean Infinity)
High-resolution synthetic aperture sonar image of USS Stewart (Ocean Infinity)

The wreck lies within NOAA’s Cordell Bank National Marine Sanctuary in an area consistent with historical accounts of its deliberate sinking as part of a naval exercise on 24 May, 1946.

Built in Philadelphia and commissioned in September 1920, the 斯图尔特 was completed too late to participate in WW1 but saw front-line action in WW2. 

In 1941 after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor she was stationed in Manila in the Philippines as part of the US Navy’s Asiatic Fleet, which consisted mainly of obsolete warships. Damaged during combat in February 1942, a freak accident then trapped the destroyer in a repair dry dock on Java in Indonesia, forcing her crew to abandon the vessel as Japanese forces moved in. 

Bow of the USS Stewart (Ocean Infinity)
USS Stewart’s bow (Ocean Infinity)
The stern (Ocean Infinity)
The stern (Ocean Infinity)
Another image of the stern (Ocean Infinity)
Another view of the stern (Ocean Infinity)

A year later, the repaired 斯图尔特 was pressed into service with the Imperial Japanese Navy as Patrol Boat No 102, and Allied pilots began reporting sightings of an elderly US destroyer operating deep behind enemy lines – giving rise to the legend of the “Ghost Ship of the Pacific”. 

谜团已揭开

The mystery was solved only after the war had ended, when the battered 斯图尔特 was found afloat in Kure in Japan.

Recommissioned back into the US Navy in what was described as an “emotional ceremony” on 29 October, 1945, she was towed home to San Francisco for “burial at sea” as a target ship on 24 May, 1946, absorbing rocket, naval and machine gunfire for more than two hours before sinking. 

Officers salute as the US national anthem is played during the recommissioning ceremony on Stewart’s foredeck, while moored in Hiro Wan, Japan. New commanding officer Lt-Commander Harold H Ellison is third from the right (US Navy / National Archives)
Officers salute as the US national anthem is played during the recommissioning ceremony on 斯图尔特’s foredeck, while moored in Hiro Wan, Japan. New commanding officer Lt-Commander Harold H Ellison is third from the right (US Navy / National Archives)
Arriving under tow in San Francisco Bay, California in early March 1946 (Donald M McPherson / US Naval History & Heritage Command)
Arriving under tow in San Francisco Bay, California in early March 1946 (Donald M McPherson / US Naval History & Heritage Command)

The story of the USS 斯图尔特 was kept alive by naval historians and enthusiasts, but more than 78 years passed before her final resting place was found.

海洋无限 had wanted to test some of its new undersea technology, so consulted with the other organisations involved in the expedition to identify a useful target of public interest. Only now revealed, at the start of August the company deployed three HUGIN 6000 AUVs to search for the wreck of the USS 斯图尔特

Equipped with high-resolution synthetic-aperture sonar and multibeam echo-sounder systems, the AUVs were programmed to conduct a simultaneous 24-hour search of an extensive area of seabed. This resulted in a clear image of the sunken ship ship emerging from a depth of 1,070m. 

Multibeam image of the USS Stewart (Ocean Infinity)
Multibeam image of the USS 斯图尔特 (Ocean Infinity)

Largely intact

The initial scans showed the 96m 斯图尔特 to be largely intact, with its hull resting almost upright on the seabed. The level of preservation is rated as exceptional for a vessel of its age, making it potentially one of the best-preserved examples of a US Navy “fourstacker” destroyer known to exist. 

An additional high-res sonar survey was then carried out, along with a detailed visual inspection of the site using an ROV to provide a live video feed to experts on shore. The data produced is being provided to Cordell Bank National Marine Sanctuary to support future environmental assessments and to the Naval History & Heritage Command to assist with future site-management. 

Stewart, already been bombed by aircraft, comes under fire from a 40mm single-gun mount (US Navy / National Archives)
Stewart, having already been bombed by aircraft, comes under fire from a 40mm gun (US Navy / National Archives)
Sinking under fire on 24 May, 1946. The Japanese flag painted amidships reflects Stewart's 1943-1945 service as the Japanese Navy's Patrol Boat 102 (US Navy / National Archives)
Sinking under fire on 24 May, 1946. The Japanese flag painted amidships reflects Stewart's 1943-1945 service as 巡逻艇102 (US Navy / National Archives)

USS 斯图尔特’s sailors had taken to referring to their ship as “RAMP-224,” a combination of her navy hull number and a period slang term for returning prisoners of war or “Recovered Allied Military Personnel”. “It’s clear they thought of 斯图尔特 more like a shipmate than a ship,” commented Air/Sea Heritage Foundation president Russ Matthews. 

“I know I speak for the entire expedition team when I say that we’re all very satisfied to have helped honour the legacy and memory of those veterans once again,” said Dr James Delgado of 搜索

“The USS 斯图尔特 represents a unique opportunity to study a well-preserved example of early 20th-century destroyer design. Its story, from US Navy service to Japanese capture and back again, makes it a powerful symbol of the Pacific War’s complexity.” 

也在 Divernet 上： HOW 100M+ DIVERS IDENTIFIED LOST AIRCRAFT-CARRIER, 跨大西洋合作提升了第一次世界大战驱逐舰的钟声, 2KM+ 处发现“更狠地打击”二战潜艇, 暗星潜水员如何在 115M 处发现驱逐舰雅各布·琼斯号

â€<A <

最近的 水肺潜水员杂志的播客片段
@adefrutos63 #askmark 当你上一次潜水由于空气短缺而压力很大时，你如何处理后续潜水？ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 链接 成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 购买装备：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 我们的网站 网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论 网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告 网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀 网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 在我们的品牌内做广告 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 在社交媒体上关注我们 FACEBOOK：https://www.facebook. com/scubadivermag TWITTER：https://twitter. com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM： https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有必需装备。请考虑使用上面的会员链接来支持该频道。本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的 SCUBA 培训。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。

@adefrutos63
#askmark 当你上一次潜水因空气短缺而压力很大时，如何处理后续潜水？
#水肺 #scubadiving #scubadiver


成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
装备购买：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我们的网站

网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论
网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告
网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀
网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用于我们品牌内的广告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒体上关注我们

脸书：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有装备必需品。考虑使用上面的联属链接来支持该频道。

本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的水肺潜水培训。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

潜水失败后如何重返水中？#AskMark #scuba

Scuba.com 网站链接：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz 成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 购买装备：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 我们的网站 网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论 网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告 网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水展 网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 在我们的品牌内做广告 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 在社交媒体上关注我们 FACEBOOK：https://www.facebook. com/scubadivermag TWITTER： https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有必需装备。请考虑使用上面的会员链接来支持该频道。 本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的 SCUBA 培训。 本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。 00:00 介绍 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 开箱 03:51 规格 09:40 评论

Scuba.com 网站链接：
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
装备购买：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我们的网站

网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论
网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告
网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀
网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用于我们品牌内的广告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒体上关注我们

脸书：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有装备必需品。考虑使用上面的联属链接来支持该频道。

本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的水肺潜水培训。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。
00：00简介
01:19 潜水网
02:13 拆箱
03:51 规格
09:40 回顾

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 脐带火炬评测#开箱#评测

本周播客中，菲律宾的专业潜水导游陷入困境，因为有人举报一些导游收受报酬在珊瑚上刻名字，当局因此将悬赏金额翻了四倍，以征集有关罪犯的信息。LL cool J 最近告诉《卫报》，深蓝之海中的机械鲨鱼差点淹死他。一位前海军潜水员决定成为第一个仰卧横渡英吉利海峡的人。 https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo 成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 购买装备：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 我们的网站网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论 网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告 网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水展 网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 在我们的品牌内做广告 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 在社交媒体上关注我们 FACEBOOK：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有必需装备。考虑使用上面的附属链接来支持该频道。本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的水肺潜水培训。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。

本周播客中，菲律宾的专业潜水导游陷入困境，因为有人举报一些导游收受报酬在珊瑚上刻名字，当局因此将悬赏金额翻了四倍，以征集有关罪犯的信息。LL cool J 最近告诉《卫报》，深蓝之海中的机械鲨鱼差点淹死他。一位前海军潜水员决定成为第一个仰卧横渡英吉利海峡的人。



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
装备购买：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我们的网站

网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论
网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告
网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀
网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用于我们品牌内的广告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒体上关注我们

脸书：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有装备必需品。考虑使用上面的联属链接来支持该频道。

本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的水肺潜水培训。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

导游为涂鸦珊瑚付钱#scuba #news #podcast

更多... 订阅

让我们保持联系！

获取所有 Divernet 新闻和文章的每周综述 潜水面具
我们不是垃圾邮件！ 阅读我们的 私隐政策 获取更多信息。

订阅
通知
客人

0 评论
最投票
最新 最老的
内联反馈
查看所有评论
最新评论
迈克尔·L: 美国号邮轮将成为世界最大人工鱼礁
马特·W: 软管断开导致斯卡帕号潜水员死亡
杰西卡: 圈养海豚“和洗澡水一起倒掉”
约翰: 4名潜水员被吸入管道后死亡
莱斯·琼斯: 美国号邮轮将成为世界最大人工鱼礁
最新资讯
Nautilus 将发行 Dived Up 书籍 Nautilus 将发行 Dived Up 书籍
幽灵鱼是新的深水银鲛物种 幽灵鱼是新的深水银鲛物种
海军在亚速尔群岛放生 6 只恢复原状的海龟 海军在亚速尔群岛放生 6 只恢复原状的海龟
马耳他潜水员死亡调查认定医生疏忽大意 马耳他潜水员死亡调查认定医生疏忽大意
软管断开导致斯卡帕号潜水员死亡 软管断开导致斯卡帕号潜水员死亡
埃里伯斯号沉船船长遭船员蚕食 埃里伯斯号沉船船长遭船员蚕食

联系方式

Facebook X-推特 Instagram Youtube

本网站上未注明出处的图片版权归摄影师所有。
联系潜水员杂志 了解详情。

版权所有2024年 洛克传媒有限公司 版权所有。

0
希望您的想法，请发表评论。x