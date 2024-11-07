两款知名潜水船宿板闪亮登场

据报道，两艘为潜水爱好者所熟知的船宿潜水船，一艘在埃及红海作业，另一艘在马尔代夫作业，都遭遇了灾难性的火灾。

三层甲板 努兰，经营 红海探险家, is understood to have caught fire last night (6 November) while at Daedalus Reef, though the cause of the blaze is unknown. Guests and crew were evacuated from the boat and taken to Hurghada.

这艘 36 米长的红木船体居住船建于 2006 年，从赫尔格达出发，往返红海北部和南部，定期进行为期一周的南部航行，途经 Brothers、Daedalus 和 Elphinstone。它最多可容纳 24 名客人，并为技术潜水员提供设施。

“Thankfully, all guests and crew were safely evacuated without any injuries, and everyone is now back on land,” said Red Sea Explorers in a statement. “Despite the swift and professional efforts of our crew the fire could not be contained, and we were unable to save mv 努兰.

“While the safety of our guests and crew is our foremost priority, the loss of MV 努兰 is profoundly felt. She was not just a vessel; she was a home, both for us and for the many guests who shared unforgettable journeys aboard her.

“We have been deeply moved by the outpouring of kind and supportive messages from our clients and business partners. These condolences bring warmth on a difficult day, and we are incredibly grateful for the compassion shown by our community.

“Our team is working diligently to find solutions for guests who have bookings on mv 努兰 for the remainder of the season. We will be reaching out to each agent and customer as soon as possible with further information.”

Blue Voyager was on break

与此同时，在马尔代夫，这艘 37 米长的钢壳 蓝色航行者号，经营 大师船宿，于今天（7 月 XNUMX 日）凌晨在首都马累附近的胡鲁马累港口进行维修时起火，因此没有客座潜水员参与其中，也没有造成其他人员伤亡。

屡获殊荣的 蓝色航行者号 建于 2001 年，拥有 26 间套房和 10 间船舱，可搭载 XNUMX 名乘客。它是 Master 船队中唯一在马尔代夫运营的船只。

Master Liveaboards 表示：“在尝试控制火势后，所有船员都安全撤离了船只。我们已经在评估火灾对未来行程造成的问题。我们将适时联系可能受到影响的客人。

“我们很高兴看到这次事故没有变得更加严重，机上的所有人都安全。”

This article has been updated to include Red Sea Explorers’ statement.

也在 Divernet 上： 红海潜水船发生致命火灾，幸存者讲述遇难者的故事，潜水员逃离红海船宿火灾，飓风中潜水员死亡——以及另一起船宿事故，海洋船宿在印度尼西亚起火