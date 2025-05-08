美国联邦调查局以性侵罪逮捕逃犯潜水教练

A scuba-diving 讲师 living and working on the Caribbean resort island of Cozumel in Mexico has been arrested by FBI officers on multiple charges of aggravated sexual assault on a minor.

According to law-enforcement authorities in the USA, Rogelio ‘Christopher’ Guadalupe Gonzalez, 50, had been on the run for the past 13 years, having fled from north Texas in 2012.

Christopher Gonzalez (Johnson County DA's Office)

He was taken back to the state under the USA’s “Project Welcome Home” initiative, which funds round-trip overseas 旅行 for two law-enforcement officers and a one-way trip for an extradited or deported fugitive. Gonzalez is now awaiting trial in Johnson County Jail.

“This arrest demonstrated our office’s unwavering commitment to pursuing justice – no matter how long it takes or how far a fugitive may run,” stated Johnson County assistant district attorney Christy May.

“We are grateful to our federal law-enforcement partners for their assistance in returning this fugitive so that he can finally stand trial.”

