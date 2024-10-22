BSAC 称死亡人数上升，但也有好消息

潜水次数越多，事故发生的可能性就越大，随着 2023 年潜水活动水平完全恢复到疫情前的水平，XNUMX 起独立事故共导致 XNUMX 人死亡。英国潜水俱乐部 (BSAC) 在其刚刚发布的报告中表示 年度潜水事故报告 去年。

BSAC 警告称，对 355 年报告的 2023 起潜水事故（英国 242 起，海外 113 起）的分析表明，经验和资格并不一定能使任何人免于成为潜水事故的伤亡者。

值得强调的是，与前几年相比，潜水领队的伤亡人数相对于持有其他资格的潜水员大幅增加。BSAC 不确定为什么会出现这种情况，因为持有该资格的潜水员数量并没有大幅增加。

英国发生的事故总数高于 2022 年的报告， 总结 on 网际网路 去年。那一年共发生 248 起事故，其中 182 起发生在英国，但只有 1977 人死亡，这是自 16 年以来正常潜水年份的最低记录，也比 2021 年的 XNUMX 起大幅下降。

与往常一样，该报告强调，如果参与潜水的人遵守安全潜水实践的基本原则，许多事故原本是可以避免的。

非常静态

BSAC’s annual reports on diving incidents are gleaned from all diver 测试 agencies with the aim of promoting diver safety and helping to understand and manage trends. They include accounts of each of the incidents.

个人休闲潜水员的报告由海事与海岸警卫署、RNLI、国防部、PADI EMEA、水上事故数据库和 RoSPA 以及媒体搜索的官方数据补充。

报告指出：“自 2014 年以来，英国报告的事故数量一直保持稳定，除了疫情那年，当时对潜水活动的限制影响了记录的事故数量。”

Apparent increases in the reporting of incidents in 2019 and 2023 are put down to a marked rise in overseas reports, which BSAC says were dominated last year by 面膜 - 和 结束-strap failures. This pointed either to more thoroughness in reporting or a problem with kit maintenance. Wearing-out of straps could be more likely to occur in warmer climates.

从 2022 年开始，始于水面的事故数量有所减少，而起始深度和最大深度未知的事故数量有所增加。

2023 年 XNUMX 月，英国天气异常温暖，风力微弱。这实际上延长了潜水季节，导致潜水事故比往年后期更多。

救生艇参与搜救演习（RNLI）

37 月份对于帮助潜水员的救援服务来说尤其忙碌。RNLI 救生艇被叫去协助救援潜水员 29 次，其中 30 月至 XNUMX 月期间有 XNUMX 次，而直升机被出动 XNUMX 次，不过其中只有 XNUMX 次是在夏季。

There was confirmation of conclusions from previous years that fewer incidents of DCI and fast ascents are now being reported. Where DCI occurs, it is less likely to be associated with diving deeper than 30m, rapid ascents or missed stops, and this is thought likely to be a 测试 success, with greater emphasis put on buoyancy control and dive planning than was once the case.

IPO意识

Further positive news is that divers are becoming more aware of the symptoms and danger of Immersive Pulmonary Oedema (IPO), the actions to take if it occurs in themselves or others, and the need to avoid returning to the water after a suspected incident until declared medically fit to do so. BSAC again attributes much of this to improvements in 测试 节目。

特 测试 agency says it has refined its process for identifying the criteria indicating that IPO is relevant to an incident. Awareness of the condition is the main form of defence: “Like divers and snorkellers, open-water swimmers are now also advised not to swim alone and, as a community, they are increasingly cognisant of the risk of IPO,” the report notes.

2023 年 58 名遇难者的平均年龄为 10 岁，过去 8.5 年中，遇难潜水员的平均年龄比当时的潜水人口平均年龄大 XNUMX 岁，这表明年龄是影响生存的重要因素。

BSAC 指出，虽然 不-事件数据库中记录的伤亡人数在过去10年间一直在增加，但在2023年首次下降，降至44岁。

配备救援装备

更令人鼓舞的消息是，当需要救援时，潜水员能够部署技术将伤员打捞到水面并进行复苏，其效果超出了在其他非临床环境中的成功预期。

事实证明，在 83% 的案例中，使用替代气源可以成功将伤员救上水面，并且在所有使用可控浮力 (CBL) 的案例中，都成功实现了救出。

如果先进行 CBL，然后进行 CPR，三分之一的复苏成功。如果不使用氧气进行 CPR，28% 的伤员恢复意识，如果使用氧气，这一比例上升到 30%。在使用除颤器进行复苏的 30 例中，有 XNUMX 例伤员恢复意识。

“The result of this analysis is a reflection of the excellent 测试 programmes delivered by excellent diving instructors who, in turn, ensure divers are well-trained in rescue techniques,” says BSAC.

该报告由 BSAC 事故顾问 Jim Watson 和数据分析师 Ben Peddie 编写。所有参与或目睹英国或海外事故的潜水员（无论是来自 BSAC 还是其他培训机构）均应保密报告，以便将来报告。 使用在线表格.

