一个时代的终结——安妮·哈森宣布从“侵略者冒险”公司退休

Anne Hasson’s 41-year career with Aggressor Adventures has spanned from 照片 pro and crew member aboard the original 开曼侵略者 scuba liveaboard to Vice President and Director of Marketing for the world-wide adventure 旅行 公司。

In April 2025, Hasson will retire from her work with Aggressor Adventures as she takes time to share her passion for underwater exploration and 旅行 与家人和朋友。

Hasson’s love of scuba diving and service in the 旅行 industry began on 9 November 1984, when she joined her husband, Captain Wayne Hasson, on the first Aggressor charter exploring the Cayman Islands underwater realm. She has remained with the company for over 40 years, fostering its growth from one scuba vessel to a worldwide adventure company offering scuba diving, wildlife 照片 safaris, bird watching, river cruises, wildlife 照片 safaris and cultural and environmental tours.

安妮·哈森庆祝退休

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Hasson has been a trailblazer in the 潜水旅行 industry and in preserving natural wonders for future generations to experience. She is a 2010 Women Divers Hall of Fame inductee, board member for the Sea of Change Foundation and an SSI Platinum Pro5000 Diver. This September, she will be inducted into the prestigious International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame in the Cayman Islands, back to where it all began.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Anne Hasson over the last 18 years. Her dedication and work ethic are the best I have ever seen in all my years in business, and I thank her for all that she has contributed to this company as she embarks on a well-deserved retirement of 旅行 and leisure,” says Wayne Brown, Owner and CEO of Aggressor Adventures.

作为 侵略者冒险任职期间，哈森负责管理预订、营销和广告部门，维护这家拥有 41 年历史的公司的品牌和企业形象的完整性和形象。