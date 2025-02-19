Don Silcock named Seacam Ambassador

Scuba Diver's Senior 行进 Editor Don Silcock has been announced as an Ambassador for the high-end underwater camera housing manufacturer 西卡姆.

Don is a photographer and international photojournalist, passionate about exploring the diversity underwater through his viewfinder. Technical by nature, he quantifies diving into four categories – big animals, tropical water, temperate water and technical diving. He loves them all and travels extensively to try and capture the essence of each one.

However, his first love is big animals and over the last ten years he has experienced almost all the special aggregations where those creatures gather. From the sperm whales of Dominica to the sharks of Fakarava, Don has been there with his camera and in his element.

Don Silcock in his element

Don is also the on-site photographer at the Raja Ampat Seacam Centre at @papuadivingresorts, leading workshops and coaching interested photographers with his years of expertise.

Originally from the northwest of England, near Liverpool, Don is now an Australian citizen but is based from Bali in Indonesia. Aside from his big animal exploits, he has dived all the main locations in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands many times. Plus, he really enjoys the temperate water diving of South Australia and Tasmania.

He’s also keenly interested in technical diving so that he can safely photograph the deep-water wrecks of Truk Lagoon and Bikini Atoll in the near future.