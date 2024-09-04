水肺潜水员最大的在线资源
Carved-up coral shocks Bohol divers

Sustained damage to a coral near Virgin Island (Danilo Menorias)
Sustained damage to a coral near Virgin Island (Danilo Menorias)

Graffiti carved into plate corals off the popular tourist island of Bohol in the Philippines has shocked local divers. 

A 50,000 peso reward (about £675) has been posted for information leading to arrest of those divers responsible for vandalising the reef off Virgin Island – and a review of the damage and future risks to the corals have thrown the future of diving at the site into doubt.

The damage was noted and shared by PADI dive instructor Danilo ‘Don-don’ Menorias of the Bohol Divers Advocacy Co-operative, from Panglao. Names such as ‘Mojak’ and ‘Min’ had been etched roughly into the healthy coral for which the location is known.

The Department of Environment & Natural Resources, Bohol Provincial Environment Management Office and Panglao’s local authority have launched an investigation, with Bohol’s governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado offering the reward for information on the underwater graffiti artists. 

Carved-up coral – so who is Mojak? (Danilo Menorias)
So who is Mojak? (Danilo Menorias)

“Unfortunately there are still people who despise and ignore our little efforts to keep these corals beautiful,” he said, referring to an incident last year when corals off Balicasag Island, south-west of Panglao, were similarly mutilated, with the vandalism shared through video footage.

“We strongly urge all dive operators and divers to work together to prevent anyone found interfering and abusing our environment, especially under our oceans,” said Aumentado, adding that the local authority should ensure that all divers were fully briefed on what was and was not acceptable behaviour under water. “Those who violate this will be punished, including dive-shops and guides,” he said.

The investigation team are empowered to assess future risk to the reefs and order site closures, and any decision would be respected, said the governor.

“Many thanks to everyone who cares about the condition of corals and we will continue to work together to preserve our environment for future generations.”

也在 Divernet 上： PARTIAL TO ANDA'S ABRACADABRA, PHILIPPINES DIVE-RESORT CLAIMS CORAL COUP

