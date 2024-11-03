水肺潜水员最大的在线资源
搜索
关闭此搜索框。

Bid now for an Oceanic 31 shark artwork

在 Google 新闻上关注 Divernet
订阅我们的每周通讯

An exhibition of shark-dedicated artworks called Oceanic 31 completes its two-year tour of UK exhibition spaces from late November at London’s Royal Geographical Society (RGS), with the works then being dispersed in an online auction in support of the Shark Trust's Oceanics Programme.

The collection, depicting 31 species of oceanic sharks and rays, was donated to the cause by 31 individual artists in 2022. The works range from paintings and digital creations to sculptures and mixed media.

Smooth Hammerhead by Alicia Hayden
Smooth Hammerhead by Alicia Hayden

free exhibition can be seen at the RGS Pavilion from 26 November until 7 December. Potential bidders, perhaps with Christmas gifts in mind, have until the end of that final show date to make their offers, which can be done now by 访问网站.

Silky Street by ScapaJoe
Silky Street by ScapaJoe
Carcharodon carcharias by Jimmy Higgs
Carcharodon carcharias by Jimmy Higgs

One of the artworks will be auctioned live by TV wildlife expert Steve Backshall, who is headline speaker at the Shark Trust’s flagship annual event “For The Love Of Sharks” at the RGS on 29 November. Tickets for the evening event 仍然可用 from the Shark Trust.

Croc VR 2030 by Tom Mead
Croc VR 2030 by Tom Mead
Oceanic Whitetip by ATM
Oceanic Whitetip by ATM

“This exhibition has given us the opportunity to reach out to a new audience and inspire more people with the wonderful sharks and rays on which our 大鲨鱼誓言 campaign is based,” says Shark Trust CEO Paul Cox. “We are immensely grateful to the 31 artists who have worked so hard to create these works.”

也在 Divernet 上： OCEANIC 31: SHARK IMAGES GO ON UK TOUR, WANTED: DIVERS’ OCEANIC & BASKING SHARK SIGHTINGS, 鲨鱼信托基金推出 5 个项目应用程序, 潜水员拍摄 2,000 条鲨鱼和鳐鱼

最近的 水肺潜水员杂志的播客片段
@adefrutos63 #askmark 当你上一次潜水由于空气短缺而压力很大时，你如何处理后续潜水？ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 链接 成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 购买装备：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 我们的网站 网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论 网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告 网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀 网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 在我们的品牌内做广告 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 在社交媒体上关注我们 FACEBOOK：https://www.facebook. com/scubadivermag TWITTER：https://twitter. com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM： https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有必需装备。请考虑使用上面的会员链接来支持该频道。本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的 SCUBA 培训。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。

@adefrutos63
#askmark 当你上一次潜水因空气短缺而压力很大时，如何处理后续潜水？
#水肺 #scubadiving #scubadiver


成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
装备购买：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我们的网站

网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论
网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告
网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀
网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用于我们品牌内的广告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒体上关注我们

脸书：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有装备必需品。考虑使用上面的联属链接来支持该频道。

本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的水肺潜水培训。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

潜水失败后如何重返水中？#AskMark #scuba

Scuba.com 网站链接：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz 成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 购买装备：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 我们的网站 网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论 网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告 网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水展 网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 在我们的品牌内做广告 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 在社交媒体上关注我们 FACEBOOK：https://www.facebook. com/scubadivermag TWITTER： https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有必需装备。请考虑使用上面的会员链接来支持该频道。 本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的 SCUBA 培训。 本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。 00:00 介绍 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 开箱 03:51 规格 09:40 评论

Scuba.com 网站链接：
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
装备购买：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我们的网站

网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论
网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告
网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀
网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用于我们品牌内的广告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒体上关注我们

脸书：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有装备必需品。考虑使用上面的联属链接来支持该频道。

本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的水肺潜水培训。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。
00：00简介
01:19 潜水网
02:13 拆箱
03:51 规格
09:40 回顾

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 脐带火炬评测#开箱#评测

本周播客中，菲律宾的专业潜水导游陷入困境，因为有人举报一些导游收受报酬在珊瑚上刻名字，当局因此将悬赏金额翻了四倍，以征集有关罪犯的信息。LL cool J 最近告诉《卫报》，深蓝之海中的机械鲨鱼差点淹死他。一位前海军潜水员决定成为第一个仰卧横渡英吉利海峡的人。 https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo 成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 购买装备：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 我们的网站网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论 网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告 网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水展 网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 在我们的品牌内做广告 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 在社交媒体上关注我们 FACEBOOK：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有必需装备。考虑使用上面的附属链接来支持该频道。本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的水肺潜水培训。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。

本周播客中，菲律宾的专业潜水导游陷入困境，因为有人举报一些导游收受报酬在珊瑚上刻名字，当局因此将悬赏金额翻了四倍，以征集有关罪犯的信息。LL cool J 最近告诉《卫报》，深蓝之海中的机械鲨鱼差点淹死他。一位前海军潜水员决定成为第一个仰卧横渡英吉利海峡的人。



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
装备购买：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我们的网站

网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论
网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告
网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀
网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用于我们品牌内的广告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒体上关注我们

脸书：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有装备必需品。考虑使用上面的联属链接来支持该频道。

本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的水肺潜水培训。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

导游为涂鸦珊瑚付钱#scuba #news #podcast

更多... 订阅

让我们保持联系！

获取所有 Divernet 新闻和文章的每周综述 潜水面具
我们不是垃圾邮件！ 阅读我们的 私隐政策 获取更多信息。

订阅
通知
客人

0 评论
最投票
最新 最老的
内联反馈
查看所有评论
最新评论
史蒂夫·法勒: 本·富兰克林的黑色舰队
巴德·塞尔斯: 大湖幽灵船（第二部分）
克里斯汀斯: 瓦卡托比扩大珊瑚礁保护
虎鲸潜水: 10 个最佳水下摄影技巧
约翰·德莱顿: 卢西塔尼亚号的冲击
最新资讯
为 Sea of​​ Change 基金会举办拍卖筹款活动 为 Sea of​​ Change 基金会举办拍卖筹款活动
著名洞穴潜水员比尔·加文去世 著名洞穴潜水员比尔·加文去世
“One Dive Family” 以 SDI 为旗帜 “One Dive Family” 以 SDI 为旗帜
不要相信眼睛 不要相信眼睛
埃及船宿船在南部深处沉没 埃及船宿船在南部深处沉没
渔夫将死去的浮潜者扔回海里 渔夫将死去的浮潜者扔回海里

联系方式

Facebook X-推特 Instagram Youtube

本网站上未注明出处的图片版权归摄影师所有。
联系潜水员杂志 了解详情。

版权所有2024年 洛克传媒有限公司 版权所有。

0
希望您的想法，请发表评论。x