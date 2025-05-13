佛罗里达州洞穴潜水会议

杂志订阅
Cave-diving conference (NSS-CDS)
(NSS-CDS)

The 2025 International Cave Diving Conference is set to take place in High Springs, Alachua in the heart of north Florida’s freshwater springs cave-diving country at the end of May.

The annual event is hosted by the National Speleological Society – Cave Diving Section (NSS-CDS). Founded in 1973 by famed cave-explorer Sheck Exley, the NSS-CDS is the USA’s biggest non-profit cave-diving organisation and works to boost safety, education and conservation in the sport.

Following a social event on the evening of Friday, 30 May, the main conference takes place the following day with a programme of presentations, workshops and a range of exhibitors covering equipment, travel and experiences.

MC Paul Heinerth is set to introduce speakers including Stratis Kas, debunking gas-management myths; Dr Joerg Hess, sharing innovations in rebreather scrubber technology; geologist and sump-explorer Joseph Firkaly-Paciera, discussing south-eastern US cave systems; and Diver’s Atlas, on the use of crowdsourced data to revolutionise cave-mapping and exploration. 

More than US $25,000-worth of diving equipment including rebreathers and other prizes will be raffled during the event to support the work of the NSS-CDS.

The venue is the Barn at Rembert Farms and admission is $95 ($65 for members). 信息和门票 can be obtained on the NSS-CDS site.

也在 Divernet 上： 循环呼吸器的现状：RF4 上的 Menduno, 技术潜水如何在世界范围内传播, Spring Country – North Florida's fountains of youth, A guide to Florida springs diving

