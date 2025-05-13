杂志订阅
每月 3 英镑即可移除广告
登录

DAN 为潜水专业人士提供的最新船潜课程

在 Google 新闻上关注我们
订阅我们的每周通讯
船潜

Divers Alert Network (DAN) has launched a new course in its Continuing Education for Dive Professionals programme. This 免费 course focuses on risk mitigation on dive boats and is now available to all dive professionals via DAN e-learning. DAN expects this programme will not only enhance divers’ safety but will also help reduce dive operators’ liability risk.

To encourage participation, DAN is offering discounted premiums on individual professional liability and group professional liability insurance to all DAN members who complete the e-learning, which can be done in about an hour.

Any DAN member who has completed the e-learning will be able to claim a discount of approximately 5% on their annual liability policy. This is in addition to the 5% discount that DAN members already receive. If you are on a group professional liability policy, your completion of the e-learning may count toward a discount on the group professional liability premium.

Click here to learn more and access the e-learning.

To qualify for the discount, the e-learning must be completed before you renew your professional liability insurance policy. Refunds will not be given if the policy is purchased before the course is taken.

We hope you find this programme educational and worthwhile. If you have any questions, or need assistance, please contact .

最新动态 水肺潜水员杂志的播客片段
@jaketarren #askmark 嘿！我一直在学习侧挂潜水，但一直找不到清晰的气瓶安装示例。我知道培训课程会讲到，但我上课前需要了解一下需要准备什么，我附近没有合适的侧挂潜水店。请问您能演示一下侧挂气瓶和减压/分段气瓶的安装方法吗？请访问我们的网站，了解更多水肺潜水新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议以及旅行报告：https://divernet.com/ ✅ 值得关注的重要联盟链接 🔗 国际 eSIM 卡优惠，享 15% 折扣！使用代码：SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 在这里购买水肺装备：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞欢迎。https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 与我们保持联系。 Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads：https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X)：https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok：https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag 网站：https://divernet.com/ 网站：https://godivingshow.com/ 网站：https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 业务咨询：info@scubadivermag.com ================================ 🎬为您推荐的视频： ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 =================================== ✅ 关于《水肺潜水员》杂志。欢迎阅读《水肺潜水员》杂志！我们对与水下世界相关的一切都充满热情。作为一本在欧洲、澳新银行和北美免费发行的杂志，我们为您带来最新的水肺潜水资讯，从史诗般的潜水旅行目的地和诚实的装备评论到专家建议、新闻和鼓舞人心的水下故事。无论您是经验丰富的潜水员还是刚刚开始您的水下旅程，我们的内容旨在让您随时了解最新信息、获得灵感并为下一次潜水做好准备。加入我们，探索并与水肺潜水世界保持联系！加入我们，不要错过任何冒险！如有业务咨询，请使用以下联系信息：📩 电子邮件：info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 喜欢水肺潜水？立即订阅，获取潜水旅行贴士、装备评测、水肺潜水建议、精彩潜水、潜水新闻和水下故事！https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@jaketarren
#askmark 嘿！我一直在学习侧挂，但一直找不到一个清晰的安装气瓶的例子。我知道培训课上会讲到，但我上课前得知道要准备些什么，我附近没有合适的侧挂店。

你能展示一下侧挂式气罐和减压/阶段式气罐是如何装配的吗？

请访问我们的网站获取更多水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议以及旅行报告：https://divernet.com/

✅ 值得关注的重要联盟链接

🔗 国际 eSIM 卡享 15% 优惠！使用优惠码：SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 在这里购买潜水装备：
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 是教育系最受欢迎的男生。
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 与我们保持联系。

脸书：https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
主题：https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
推特 (X)：https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
抖音：https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

网站：https://divernet.com/
网站：https://godivingshow.com/
网站：https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 业务​​咨询：info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬为您推荐的视频：

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ 关于《Scuba Diver》杂志。

欢迎阅读《潜水员》杂志！我们对一切与水下世界相关的事物都充满热情。作为一本在欧洲、澳新银行和北美免费发行的杂志，我们为您带来最新的潜水资讯，从精彩绝伦的潜水胜地、真诚可靠的装备评测，到专家建议、精彩新闻以及鼓舞人心的水下故事。

无论您是经验丰富的潜水员，还是刚刚开启水下探险之旅，我们的内容都能让您随时掌握最新资讯、激发灵感，并为下一次潜水做好准备。加入我们，探索水肺潜水的世界，并保持联系！加入我们，不错过任何冒险！

如有业务咨询，请使用以下联系信息：

📩邮箱：info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 喜欢水肺潜水？立即订阅，获取潜水旅行贴士、装备评测、水肺潜水建议、精彩潜水、潜水新闻和水下故事！
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

如何安装侧挂式气瓶？

@martink72 #askmark 我该如何将闪光灯连接到我的双筒或单筒潜水器上，以便我的潜伴即使在能见度低或夜间也能看到/找到我？这类潜水器上的典型挂绳总是会让灯光向下垂，遮挡光线。请访问我们的网站，了解更多水肺潜水新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议以及旅行报告：https://divernet.com/ ✅ 值得关注的重要联盟链接 🔗 国际 eSIM 优惠享 15% 折扣！使用代码：SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 在这里购买水肺装备：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞欢迎。https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 与我们保持联系。 Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads：https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X)：https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok：https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag 网站：https://divernet.com/ 网站：https://godivingshow.com/ 网站：https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 业务咨询：info@scubadivermag.com ================================ 🎬为您推荐的视频： ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 =================================== ✅ 关于《水肺潜水员》杂志。欢迎阅读《水肺潜水员》杂志！我们对与水下世界相关的一切都充满热情。作为一本在欧洲、澳新银行和北美免费发行的杂志，我们为您带来最新的水肺潜水资讯，从史诗般的潜水旅行目的地和诚实的装备评论到专家建议、新闻和鼓舞人心的水下故事。无论您是经验丰富的潜水员还是刚刚开始您的水下旅程，我们的内容旨在让您随时了解最新信息、获得灵感并为下一次潜水做好准备。加入我们，探索并与水肺潜水世界保持联系！加入我们，不要错过任何冒险！如有业务咨询，请使用以下联系信息：📩 电子邮件：info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 喜欢水肺潜水？立即订阅，获取潜水旅行贴士、装备评测、水肺潜水建议、精彩潜水、潜水新闻和水下故事！https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark 如何在双筒或单筒潜水器上安装闪光灯，以便我的伙伴即使在能见度低或夜间也能看到/找到我？这类潜水器上的普通挂绳总是会把闪光灯往下拉，遮挡住。
请访问我们的网站获取更多水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议以及旅行报告：https://divernet.com/

✅ 值得关注的重要联盟链接

🔗 国际 eSIM 卡享 15% 优惠！使用优惠码：SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 在这里购买潜水装备：
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 是教育系最受欢迎的男生。
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 与我们保持联系。

脸书：https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
主题：https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
推特 (X)：https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
抖音：https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

网站：https://divernet.com/
网站：https://godivingshow.com/
网站：https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 业务​​咨询：info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬为您推荐的视频：

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ 关于《Scuba Diver》杂志。

欢迎阅读《潜水员》杂志！我们对一切与水下世界相关的事物都充满热情。作为一本在欧洲、澳新银行和北美免费发行的杂志，我们为您带来最新的潜水资讯，从精彩绝伦的潜水胜地、真诚可靠的装备评测，到专家建议、精彩新闻以及鼓舞人心的水下故事。

无论您是经验丰富的潜水员，还是刚刚开启水下探险之旅，我们的内容都能让您随时掌握最新资讯、激发灵感，并为下一次潜水做好准备。加入我们，探索水肺潜水的世界，并保持联系！加入我们，不错过任何冒险！

如有业务咨询，请使用以下联系信息：

📩邮箱：info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 喜欢水肺潜水？立即订阅，获取潜水旅行贴士、装备评测、水肺潜水建议、精彩潜水、潜水新闻和水下故事！
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

如何将闪光灯安装在自己身上，以便我的潜伴能看到我？#askmark #scubadiving

访问瓦卡托比度假村网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 国际 eSIM 优惠 15% 折扣使用代码：SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 购买装备：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 我们的网站 网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论 网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告 网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水展 网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用于我们品牌内的广告 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 在社交媒体上关注我们 FACEBOOK：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有必需装备。考虑使用上面的附属链接来支持该频道。 本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的 SCUBA 培训或每个制造商的建议。本视频中包含的所有内容，包括文本、图形、图像和信息，仅供一般参考，不能取代合格潜水教练的培训或设备制造商的特定要求。

访问瓦卡托比度假村网站：
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#水肺 #scubadiving #scubadiver

国际 eSIM 优惠 15% 使用代码：SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

装备购买：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我们的网站

网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论
网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告
网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀
网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用于我们品牌内的广告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒体上关注我们

脸书：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有装备必需品。考虑使用上面的联属链接来支持该频道。

本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业水肺培训或每个制造商的建议。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训或设备制造商的特定要求。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

这是有史以来最好的潜水中心吗？W\@wakatobidiveresort

订阅

让我们保持联系！

获取所有 Divernet 新闻和文章的每周综述 潜水面具
我们不是垃圾邮件！ 阅读我们的 私隐政策 获取更多信息。
订阅
通知
客人

0 留言
最投票
最新 最老的
内联反馈
查看所有评论
最新评论
: 每个人都需要知道的 5 个关于珊瑚礁的事实
艾丹·卡利: 潜水员追逐 GoPro 后死亡
艾丹·卡利: 潜水员追逐 GoPro 后死亡
艾丹·卡利: 潜水员追逐 GoPro 后死亡
史蒂夫·温曼: 美国联邦调查局以性侵罪逮捕逃犯潜水教练
最新资讯
DAN 为潜水专业人士提供的最新船潜课程 DAN 为潜水专业人士提供的最新船潜课程
佛罗里达州洞穴潜水会议 佛罗里达州洞穴潜水会议
太阳镜制造商助力 PADI AWARE 基金会 太阳镜制造商助力 PADI AWARE 基金会
被判入狱：潜水店老板让自由潜水员独自一人 被判入狱：潜水店老板让自由潜水员独自一人
爱登堡影片严厉谴责 MPA 拖网捕捞活动 爱登堡影片严厉谴责 MPA 拖网捕捞活动
西西里超级游艇打捞工作开始，潜水员死亡 西西里超级游艇打捞工作开始，潜水员死亡
关注我们.
Facebook X-推特 Instagram Youtube Threads TikTok
本网站上未注明出处的图片版权归摄影师所有。
联系潜水员杂志 了解详情。
Facebook X-推特 Instagram Youtube Threads TikTok
版权所有2025年 洛克传媒有限公司 版权所有。
赠送订阅
每月 3 英镑订阅