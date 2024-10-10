水肺潜水员最大的在线资源
水肺潜水员最大的在线资源
搜索
关闭此搜索框。

黑色都铎潜水表在历史讲座中备受关注

在 Google 新闻上关注 Divernet
订阅我们的每周通讯
都铎王朝打捞潜水员雅克·弗朗西斯在 HDS 年度会议上发表演讲（HDS）
都铎王朝打捞潜水员雅克·弗朗西斯在 HDS 年度会议上发表演讲（HDS）

The little-known story of a 16th-century black salvage diver known to have dived on Henry VIII's flagship 天保 and the 1546 wreck of the Sancta Maria & Sanctus Edwardus features in one of the presentations at this year's Historical Diving Society (HDS) annual conference.

The event takes place on 16 November at the headquarters of offshore projects company Subsea7 in Sutton, Surrey – and it is open not only to HDS members but to anyone with an interest in diving.

Exploring divers’ role in history, this year’s agenda spans the Middle Ages to the 20th century and takes in military diving and salvage operations.

Salvaging a gun in Cape Verde (HDS)
Salvaging a gun in Cape Verde (HDS)

Eamon ‘Ginge’ Fullen’s opening talk will present a view of the Royal Navy Clearance Diving Branch through the extraordinary achievements of some of its divers, says the HDS. Its first instructors, early record-breakers, experimental diving, frogmen and port clearance divers of WW2 will all be showcased.

Terry Powell DCM, a former RN clearance diver and special forces combat swimmer, will follow this up with a personal account of his life and career in the Navy, before Martin Woodward MBE, diver and founder of the Isle of Wight’s Shipwreck Centre, presents his talk “Treasures From The Deep“.

Terry Powell will discuss his underwater experiences in the Navy (HDS)
Terry Powell recalls his underwater experiences in the Navy (HDS)

The afternoon presentations hark back to mediaeval diving as Dr Miranda Kaufmann, an expert on Black British history and enslavement, discusses African diver Jacques Francis, who led an expedition to salvage the 天保‘s guns among other exploits.

Kevin Casey is director of the 潜水博物馆 in Gosport, which is owned and run by the HDS. He provides an insight into the current refurbishment of the establishment and its plans for a sustainable future.

博物馆位于戈斯波特 (HDS) 2 号炮台
The Diving Museum, Gosport (HDS)

Founder-member and editor of the HDS magazine Peter Dick rounds off the day with “Button Up Your Overcoat” – a “mildly amusing” look at diving dress in mediaeval times. 

The HDS charity was formed in the UK in 1990 to preserve, protect and promote diving heritage, and today has affiliated national societies overseas.

Its conference runs from 9am to 4.30pm and tickets, which cost £40, include lunch, refreshments and parking (on request, subject to availability). Full details can be found and bookings made at the HDS site.

也在 Divernet 上： 干涸潜水博物馆需要支持, 沉船宝藏恐遭拆分, The search for JIM 19 aims to reunite iconic diving suits, “国家宝藏”将在戈斯波特展出, 英国跳水先驱Reg Vallintine去世

最近的 水肺潜水员杂志的播客片段
@adefrutos63 #askmark 当你上一次潜水由于空气短缺而压力很大时，你如何处理后续潜水？ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 链接 成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 购买装备：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 我们的网站 网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论 网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告 网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀 网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 在我们的品牌内做广告 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 在社交媒体上关注我们 FACEBOOK：https://www.facebook. com/scubadivermag TWITTER：https://twitter. com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM： https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有必需装备。请考虑使用上面的会员链接来支持该频道。本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的 SCUBA 培训。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。

@adefrutos63
#askmark 当你上一次潜水因空气短缺而压力很大时，如何处理后续潜水？
#水肺 #scubadiving #scubadiver


成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
装备购买：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我们的网站

网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论
网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告
网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀
网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用于我们品牌内的广告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒体上关注我们

脸书：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有装备必需品。考虑使用上面的联属链接来支持该频道。

本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的水肺潜水培训。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

潜水失败后如何重返水中？#AskMark #scuba

Scuba.com 网站链接：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz 成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 购买装备：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 我们的网站 网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论 网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告 网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水展 网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 在我们的品牌内做广告 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 在社交媒体上关注我们 FACEBOOK：https://www.facebook. com/scubadivermag TWITTER： https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有必需装备。请考虑使用上面的会员链接来支持该频道。 本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的 SCUBA 培训。 本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。 00:00 介绍 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 开箱 03:51 规格 09:40 评论

Scuba.com 网站链接：
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
装备购买：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我们的网站

网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论
网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告
网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀
网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用于我们品牌内的广告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒体上关注我们

脸书：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有装备必需品。考虑使用上面的联属链接来支持该频道。

本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的水肺潜水培训。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。
00：00简介
01:19 潜水网
02:13 拆箱
03:51 规格
09:40 回顾

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 脐带火炬评测#开箱#评测

本周播客中，菲律宾的专业潜水导游陷入困境，因为有人举报一些导游收受报酬在珊瑚上刻名字，当局因此将悬赏金额翻了四倍，以征集有关罪犯的信息。LL cool J 最近告诉《卫报》，深蓝之海中的机械鲨鱼差点淹死他。一位前海军潜水员决定成为第一个仰卧横渡英吉利海峡的人。 https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo 成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 购买装备：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 我们的网站网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论 网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告 网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水展 网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 在我们的品牌内做广告 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 在社交媒体上关注我们 FACEBOOK：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有必需装备。考虑使用上面的附属链接来支持该频道。本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的水肺潜水培训。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。

本周播客中，菲律宾的专业潜水导游陷入困境，因为有人举报一些导游收受报酬在珊瑚上刻名字，当局因此将悬赏金额翻了四倍，以征集有关罪犯的信息。LL cool J 最近告诉《卫报》，深蓝之海中的机械鲨鱼差点淹死他。一位前海军潜水员决定成为第一个仰卧横渡英吉利海峡的人。



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
装备购买：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我们的网站

网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论
网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告
网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀
网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用于我们品牌内的广告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒体上关注我们

脸书：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有装备必需品。考虑使用上面的联属链接来支持该频道。

本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的水肺潜水培训。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

导游为涂鸦珊瑚付钱#scuba #news #podcast

更多... 订阅

让我们保持联系！

获取所有 Divernet 新闻和文章的每周综述 潜水面具
我们不是垃圾邮件！ 阅读我们的 私隐政策 获取更多信息。

订阅
通知
客人

0 评论
最投票
最新 最老的
内联反馈
查看所有评论
最新评论
雷蒙德·斯普鲁恩斯: 美国号邮轮将成为世界最大人工鱼礁
乔安: 圈养海豚“和洗澡水一起倒掉”
另一个马克: 如何延长水肺潜水装备的使用寿命
迈克尔·L: 美国号邮轮将成为世界最大人工鱼礁
马特·W: 软管断开导致斯卡帕号潜水员死亡
最新资讯
误听声音让英国皇家海军特遣队潜艇残骸搜寻者困惑了 25 年 误听声音让英国皇家海军特遣队潜艇残骸搜寻者困惑了 25 年
鲨鱼体内发现女潜水员尸体残骸 鲨鱼体内发现女潜水员尸体残骸
Monty Halls 与 HX 合作开展“大蓝袋”项目 Monty Halls 与 HX 合作开展“大蓝袋”项目
HMS OCToPUS 装备潜水员快速播种海草 HMS OCToPUS 装备潜水员快速播种海草
红海全明星科技周 红海全明星科技周
潜水员在西西里打捞出“亚特兰蒂斯黄金”沉船 潜水员在西西里打捞出“亚特兰蒂斯黄金”沉船

联系方式

Facebook X-推特 Instagram Youtube

本网站上未注明出处的图片版权归摄影师所有。
联系潜水员杂志 了解详情。

版权所有2024年 洛克传媒有限公司 版权所有。

0
希望您的想法，请发表评论。x