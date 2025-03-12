Aggressor Signature Lodges 进军泰国

Immerse yourself in the wonders of Thailand, and save 25% when you reserve a stay at Aggressor Signature Lodges – Chiang Mai, Thailand; Aggressor Adventures' newest luxury signature lodge.

Guests will enjoy the serenity, natural beauty and enchanting culture of the Chiang Mai province at Aggressor’s luxury Thailand Signature Lodge, set to open 1 November 2025.

Visits to Thailand are expected to increase significantly this year, due in part to the popularity of HBO’s drama series The White Lotus, whose third season was filmed in the southeast Asian country.

By booking an Aggressor adventure, up to 16 guests will explore Thai culture and enjoy five-star amenities and service. The serene, five-acre property includes a main reception hall, dining tent, entertainment area, eight air-conditioned Luxury Hill Tribe 小屋, swimming pool and beautiful grounds. Each semi-outdoor chalet has a king bed or two twins, two private bathrooms, two spa beds on the balcony and beautiful Thai furniture.

Chiang Mai villa

Seven-night, Saturday-to-Saturday itineraries begin each day with a scrumptious breakfast that will prepare you for a host of activities. Among them, you’ll visit a local elephant sanctuary, where you can walk, feed, bathe and play with these marvellous creatures in their natural environment. A naturally built park and museum nearby will reveal how locals make world-famous paper products from elephant-poop fibres. Aggressor’s website now offers a new itinerary page with detailed description and video of each day’s activities.

Birdwatchers will explore the Angka Nature Trail, whose elevated boardwalk winds through a rainforest that is home to species like the green-tailed sunbird, rufous-throated partridge, snowy-browed flycatcher and many more.

You’ll explore Wat Umong, a serene, 700-year-old wooded temple complex set against the mountains, known for its series of art-lined tunnels and bell-shaped towers, called ‘chedi'.

The Clubhouse is the perfect place to relax after a day of adventuring

Other stops include the Tha Phae Gate, an ancient entrance to Chiang Mai that dates back to the walled city’s 13th century founding; Doi Pui Mong Village, a hilltop village within a lush national park and home to members of the Hmong tribe; and Pha Chor, whose towering cliffs were carved by river, wind and rain over thousands of years, and sometimes referred to as a smaller version of the Grand Canyon.

The 25% off introductory special, available 30 January 2025 through 31 March 2025, applies to weeklong stays between 1 November 2025, and 3 January 2026.