Halcyon 将潜水员与 Symbios 生态系统连接起来

US manufacturer Halcyon has introduced its Symbios Ecosystem of wrist and 面膜-mounted integrated dive-电脑, to provide real-time data in diving modes ranging from multi-gas and open-circuit to fixed or integrated closed-circuit rebreather and sidemount.

该系统包括“超薄且直观”的手机和平视显示器 (HUD) 单元，旨在与越来越多的 Halcyon 产品以及支持 Symbios 的第三方设备无缝集成。

Halcyon 表示，参数是可定制的，潜水员方向、气体水平、氧气供应、 GPS 位置、电池电量等功能数据都设计为一目了然，目的是即使在最具挑战性的潜水环境中也能最大限度地减少干扰。

符合人体工程学的听筒（Michael Westreicher）

Halcyon 表示，这款符合人体工程学的手机设计可以舒适地适合各种体型的潜水员，并采用触觉响应按钮，确保即使戴着厚手套也能轻松使用。

手机彩色显示屏分辨率高，据说，在所有照明条件下都能提供出色的可视性，同时功耗极低。它能反射环境光，让潜水员即使在阳光直射下也能清晰地看到关键信息。

据称，这款手机采用可充电锂离子电池供电，可最大限度地减少对环境的影响，同时提供长达 30 小时的电池续航时间。

Although the Symbios HUD is notably compact, it is claimed to provide 10 times the resolution of standard 潜水电脑 to give a crystal-clear display.

紧凑型HUD单元（Bori Benett）

通过连接各种设备，Symbios 生态系统能够通过 Buddy Screen 功能与其他潜水员实时共享数据。制造商表示，它还与 Halcyon Symbios 循环呼吸器和其他面向未来的技术集成，以确保与不断扩展的系统兼容。

The Halcyon app, driven by a community of divers sharing personal experiences, tips and profiles, enables fine-tuning of 一台 settings, management of gas libraries and the ability to simulate dives out of the water while exploring functionality.

据说该社区正在通过对 Symbios 生态系统进行定期固件更新来帮助 Halcyon 开发一系列创新功能。

无反射显示屏（Bori Benett）

Halcyon 表示，Symbios 循环呼吸器无线集成以及对其他 CCR 的支持使 Symbios 生态系统对许多技术潜水员来说非常有价值。Halcyon 还支持其他产品，例如 Tank-Pod，它可提供实时气瓶压力和调整位置数据。

据称，该无线技术可以隔离潜在的数据损坏，并最大限度地降低与有线连接相关的风险，双正交天线可以消除大多数无线系统固有的盲点。

该系统满足所有电磁兼容性要求，并通过了 FCC 和 CE 认证。

A comprehensive gas library and profile-setting ability allows users to push a pre-set collection of settings and gases to the 一台 with one click of the button, according to Halcyon. It is integrated with key dive metrics such as oxygen levels, scrubber temperatures and battery status.

Symbios Ecosystem 手机售价为 910 欧元；Tank-Pod 售价为 305 欧元；HUD 售价为 1,035 欧元；手机 + Tank-Pod 售价为 1,110 欧元；HUD + Tank-Pod 售价为 1,249 欧元；手机 + HUD 售价为 1,940 欧元；手机 + HUD + Tank-Pod 售价为 2,235 欧元，所有价格均不含增值税。如需了解更多信息，请访问 Halcyon 的网站.

也在 Divernet 上： HALCYON 品牌重塑：“新面貌，新冒险”