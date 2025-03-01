Groundtruth + PADI 俯冲潜水器 Unda 干燥袋

行进-gear manufacturer Groundtruth has linked up with diver 测试 agency PADI to market a range of three submersible 包袋 named Unda (Latin for ‘wave’).

The standard drybag, priced at £285, is claimed to be a “future-focused 旅行 companion” that puts ocean and environmental protection to the fore.

Called the Unda 25-litre Roll-Top Dry 背包, it incorporates a standalone 20-litre Day Tote insert for carrying essentials.

主 袋 has a two-way closure system, two exterior water-bottle pockets, a front airtight zipped pocket and a bungee-cord front cage system. Like the other 包袋 in the Unda range, it comes in ocean green and deep black.

Day Tote insert in the 10-litre Cross Body Dry 包

Unda 10-litre Cross Body Dry 包

The 10-litre Cross Body Dry 包, with its £76 price-tag, has a neoprene front zip pocket and, at the side, a system for attaching additional items featuring two D-rings. The shoulder-strap is adjustable.

Unda 10-litre Cross Body Dry 包

该系列的最后一款产品是 Unda 1 升 Cross Body Dry Sling。这款背包采用密封拉链开口，防水等级为 IP67，这意味着即使浸入 1 米深的水中至少半小时，它也能保持防水。这款小背包配有可调节肩带和外部 D 形环，售价为 73 英镑。

Unda 1 升斜跨式干燥吊带

Groundtruth 由三位调查纪录片制作人组成，她们是姐妹乔治亚·斯科特 (Georgia Scott)、索菲亚 (Sophia Scott) 和妮娜·斯科特 (Nina Scott)。

The materials used to make their 包袋 are produced from 100% recycled plastic waste, including ghost-fishing nets, post-consumer nylon and plastic bottles, and Groundtruth’s patent-pending GT-OCO-CO2 hardware range, made from recycled plastics and captured CO 2 排放。

首席执行官 Georgia Scott 表示：“幽灵渔网占海洋中所有塑料垃圾的 50% 以上，对全球海洋生态系统造成不可逆转的破坏。通过将我们在创新设计方面的专业知识与 PADI 对海洋保护的奉献精神相结合，我们的目标是通过重新利用这些有害塑料产生重大积极影响。”

根据 PADI 全球的增长和营销副总裁 Lisa Mincklin 表示，该机构与 Groundtruth 的合作“彻底改变了潜水员携带必需品的方式，同时提升了他们保护自己所爱之地的承诺。这确实是一条由潜水员设计、为潜水员设计的产品线，”她说。

联合国开发署 包袋 can be ordered through the 事实真相 网站。

