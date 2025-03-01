杂志订阅
每月 3 英镑即可移除广告
登录

Groundtruth + PADI 俯冲潜水器 Unda 干燥袋

在 Google 新闻上关注我们
订阅我们的每周通讯
Unda 10 升斜跨防水袋由再生塑料制成
Unda 10 升斜跨防水袋由再生塑料制成

行进-gear manufacturer Groundtruth has linked up with diver 测试 agency PADI to market a range of three submersible 包袋 named Unda (Latin for ‘wave’).

The standard drybag, priced at £285, is claimed to be a “future-focused 旅行 companion” that puts ocean and environmental protection to the fore.

Called the Unda 25-litre Roll-Top Dry 背包, it incorporates a standalone 20-litre Day Tote insert for carrying essentials.

has a two-way closure system, two exterior water-bottle pockets, a front airtight zipped pocket and a bungee-cord front cage system. Like the other 包袋 in the Unda range, it comes in ocean green and deep black.

日用手提包可放入 10 升斜跨干燥袋中
Day Tote insert in the 10-litre Cross Body Dry
Unda 10 升斜挎干燥袋
Unda 10-litre Cross Body Dry

The 10-litre Cross Body Dry , with its £76 price-tag, has a neoprene front zip pocket and, at the side, a system for attaching additional items featuring two D-rings. The shoulder-strap is adjustable.

Unda 10 升斜挎干燥袋
Unda 10-litre Cross Body Dry

该系列的最后一款产品是 Unda 1 升 Cross Body Dry Sling。这款背包采用密封拉链开口，防水等级为 IP67，这意味着即使浸入 1 米深的水中至少半小时，它也能保持防水。这款小背包配有可调节肩带和外部 D 形环，售价为 73 英镑。 

Unda 1 升斜跨式干燥吊带
Unda 1 升斜跨式干燥吊带

Groundtruth 由三位调查纪录片制作人组成，她们是姐妹乔治亚·斯科特 (Georgia Scott)、索菲亚 (Sophia Scott) 和妮娜·斯科特 (Nina Scott)。

The materials used to make their 包袋 are produced from 100% recycled plastic waste, including ghost-fishing nets, post-consumer nylon and plastic bottles, and Groundtruth’s patent-pending GT-OCO-CO2 hardware range, made from recycled plastics and captured CO2 排放。

首席执行官 Georgia Scott 表示：“幽灵渔网占海洋中所有塑料垃圾的 50% 以上，对全球海洋生态系统造成不可逆转的破坏。通过将我们在创新设计方面的专业知识与 PADI 对海洋保护的奉献精神相结合，我们的目标是通过重新利用这些有害塑料产生重大积极影响。”

根据 PADI 全球的增长和营销副总裁 Lisa Mincklin 表示，该机构与 Groundtruth 的合作“彻底改变了潜水员携带必需品的方式，同时提升了他们保护自己所爱之地的承诺。这确实是一条由潜水员设计、为潜水员设计的产品线，”她说。

联合国开发署 包袋 can be ordered through the 事实真相 网站。

也在 Divernet 上： PADI 为 SYLVIA ​​EARLE 赋予新角色, PADI 推出有意识的生态旅游专长潜水员现在就可以扭转塑料污染的形势PADI AWARE 发放 500 万美元 MISSION HUB 补助金

最新动态 水肺潜水员杂志的播客片段
@timpell49 #AskMark Mark 很棒的视频，我喜欢你的内容，我最近对我的气瓶进行了水力测试，它充满了空气，在使用前你可以将空气保留在气瓶中多长时间。此外，潜水店可以排出空气并填充氮氧混合气吗？ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 购买装备：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 我们的网站 网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论 网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告 网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀 网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 在我们的品牌内做广告 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 在社交媒体上关注我们 FACEBOOK：https://www.facebook. com/scubadivermag TWITTER：https://twitter. com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有必需装备。请考虑使用上面的附属链接来支持该频道。本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的 SCUBA 培训或每个制造商的建议。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训或设备制造商的特定要求。

@timpell49
#AskMark Mark 很棒的视频，喜欢你的内容，我最近对我的气瓶进行了水力测试，它充满了空气，在使用前你可以将空气保留在气瓶中多长时间。此外，潜水店可以排出空气并填充氮氧混合气吗？
#水肺 #scubadiving #scubadiver

成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

装备购买：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我们的网站

网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论
网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告
网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀
网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用于我们品牌内的广告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒体上关注我们

脸书：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有装备必需品。考虑使用上面的联属链接来支持该频道。

本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业水肺培训或每个制造商的建议。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训或设备制造商的特定要求。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

气瓶中的空气可以保存多长时间？#AskMark #scubadiving

带链接的潜水展完整列表：https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18 月 26 日至 1 日：Boot Düsseldorf（国际游艇展） 2 月 21 日至 23 日：Duikvaker 21 月 23 日至 1 日：欧洲潜水展（EUDI） 2 月 15 日至 16 日：马来西亚潜水度假旅行 (DRT) 展 28 月 30 日至 4 日：GO 潜水展（英国潜水展） 6 月 22 日至 25 日：ADEX 海洋节 / OZTek 澳大利亚 31 月 1 日至 13 日：地中海潜水展 15 月 6 日至 7 日：亚洲潜水博览会 (ADEX) 17 月 19 日至 11 日：泰国潜水博览会 (TDEX) 14 月 00 日至 00 月 01 日：Scuba Show 35 月 02 日至 35 日：马来西亚国际潜水博览会 (MIDE) 03 月 15 日至 04 日： GO Diving ANZ 秀 23 月 05 日至 04 日：潜水讲座 06 月 24 日至 07 日：DEMA 秀 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 购买装备：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 我们的网站 网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论 网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告 网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀 网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 在我们的品牌内做广告 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 在社交媒体上关注我们FACEBOOK：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有必需装备。请考虑使用上面的附属链接来支持该频道。本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的 SCUBA 培训或每个制造商的建议。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训或设备制造商的特定要求。 06:07 介绍 34:08 Scuba.com 广告 21:08 Duikvaker 51:09 EUDI 36:10 DRT 06:11 GO Diving Show UK 09:11 ADEX OZTek 58:XNUMX Mediterranean XNUMX:XNUMX ADEX XNUMX:XNUMX TDEX XNUMX:XNUMX Scuba Show XNUMX:XNUMX MIDE XNUMX:XNUMX GO Diving ANZ XNUMX:XNUMX 潜水讲座 XNUMX:XNUMX DEMA

完整潜水节目列表及链接：
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18 月 26 日至 XNUMX 日：杜塞尔多夫国际游艇展
1 月 2 日至 XNUMX 日：Duikvaker
21 月 23 日至 XNUMX 日：欧洲潜水展 (EUDI)
21 月 23 日至 XNUMX 日：马来西亚潜水度假旅游 (DRT) 展会
1 月 2 日至 XNUMX 日：GO 潜水展（英国潜水展）
15 月 16 日至 XNUMX 日：ADEX 海洋节 / OZTek 澳大利亚
28 月 30 日至 XNUMX 日：地中海潜水表演
4 月 6 日至 XNUMX 日：亚洲潜水博览会（ADEX）
22 月 25 日至 XNUMX 日：泰国潜水博览会 (TDEX)
31 月 1 日至 XNUMX 月 XNUMX 日：水肺表演
13 月 15 日至 XNUMX 日：马来西亚国际潜水博览会（MIDE）
6 月 7 日至 XNUMX 日：GO Diving ANZ 秀
17 月 19 日至 XNUMX 日：潜水讲座
11 月 14 日至 XNUMX 日：DEMA 展会

#水肺 #scubadiving #scubadiver

成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

装备购买：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我们的网站

网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论
网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告
网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀
网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用于我们品牌内的广告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒体上关注我们

脸书：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有装备必需品。考虑使用上面的联属链接来支持该频道。

本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业水肺培训或每个制造商的建议。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训或设备制造商的特定要求。
00：00简介
01:35 Scuba.com 广告
02:35 杜伊瓦克
03:15 欧盟
04:23 德班时间
05:04 GO 潜水秀英国站
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 地中海
07:34 阿德克斯
08:21 TDEX
08:51 水肺表演
09:36 中
10:06 GO 潜水 澳新
11:09 潜水讲座
11:58 德马

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

2025 年即将举行的潜水表演 #scubadiving #diveshow

美国潜水员巴林顿·斯科特创造了一项经过核实的吉尼斯世界纪录，以最快的速度潜水穿越七大洲。卡塔赫纳市议会表示，在 37 月 18 日一名 7 岁的女性潜水员在西班牙南部的 Cueva del Agua（水洞）系统死亡后，该市正准备收紧对该系统的访问。而一名水下栖息地建造者刚刚延长了最长潜水时间的纪录。 https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-299289964-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article120.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-XNUMX-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 购买装备：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 我们的网站 网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水，水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水展网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 在我们的品牌内做广告 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 在社交媒体上关注我们 FACEBOOK：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有必需装备。考虑使用上面的附属链接来支持该频道。本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的 SCUBA 培训或每个制造商的建议。本视频中包含的所有内容，包括文本、图形、图像和信息仅供一般参考，不能取代合格潜水教练的培训或设备制造商的特定要求。

美国潜水员巴林顿·斯科特创造了一项经过核实的吉尼斯世界纪录，以最快的速度潜水穿越七大洲。卡塔赫纳市议会表示，在 37 月 18 日一名 XNUMX 岁的女性潜水员在西班牙南部的 Cueva del Agua（水洞）系统死亡后，该市正准备收紧对该系统的访问。而一名水下栖息地建造者刚刚延长了最长潜水时间的纪录。

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#水肺 #scubadiving #scubadiver

成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

装备购买：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我们的网站

网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论
网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告
网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀
网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用于我们品牌内的广告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒体上关注我们

脸书：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有装备必需品。考虑使用上面的联属链接来支持该频道。

本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业水肺培训或每个制造商的建议。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训或设备制造商的特定要求。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

西班牙洞穴因人员死亡而关闭#scuba #podcast #news

订阅

让我们保持联系！

获取所有 Divernet 新闻和文章的每周综述 潜水面具
我们不是垃圾邮件！ 阅读我们的 私隐政策 获取更多信息。
订阅
通知
客人

0 评论
最投票
最新 最老的
内联反馈
查看所有评论
最新评论
盖比·科塔贝里亚: 爱尔兰迎来第一座人工鱼礁
重新整理: 4名潜水员被吸入管道后死亡
西蒙·沃尔什: 加勒比海珊瑚死亡
亚历山大·巴斯: 新公司接管 Scubaverse
莎拉·C·麦克唐纳: 加勒比海珊瑚死亡
最新资讯
两名俄罗斯潜水员在菲律宾失散后死亡 两名俄罗斯潜水员在菲律宾失散后死亡
DiveLogs 在 GO 潜水展上展示了大型顶级潜水目的地书籍 DiveLogs 在 GO 潜水展上展示了大型顶级潜水目的地书籍
中国首次成功实施洞穴潜水救援 中国首次成功实施洞穴潜水救援
BSAC 将在 GO 潜水展上举办研讨会、颁奖典礼和海洋行动 BSAC 将在 GO 潜水展上举办研讨会、颁奖典礼和海洋行动
坚忍号沉船露出“真面目” 坚忍号沉船露出“真面目”
参加 GO 潜水秀，赢取格林纳达双人游 参加 GO 潜水秀，赢取格林纳达双人游
关注我们.
Facebook X-推特 Instagram Youtube 线
本网站上未注明出处的图片版权归摄影师所有。
联系潜水员杂志 了解详情。
Facebook X-推特 Instagram Youtube 线
版权所有2025年 洛克传媒有限公司 版权所有。
赠送订阅
每月 3 英镑订阅