Scuba: Most tempting but scariest extreme sport?

Getting started in scuba diving (Yu Diving)
First steps in diving (Yu Diving)

From a list of 20 “extreme sports”, scuba diving is the one that people would most like to try but don’t – because they worry not only about the risks but about showing themselves up.

That’s the conclusion of a survey of 2,000 adults in the UK carried out by cycling sportswear company Endura, part of Pentland Brands. Scuba’s nearest competitors on the list of sports people want to try but feel inhibited about sampling are skydiving, surfing, paragliding and horse-riding. Endura's own main concern, mountain-biking, lies further down the list.

In the survey, which might be worthy of note for training agencies, 52% of respondents admitted to being poor at pushing themselves out of their comfort zones. 

One in three said they were scared of getting into a new sport because they didn’t want to embarrass themselves, while as many as four in 10 believed that they were “too old” to be a beginner.

More than a third (35%) said that concerns about hurting themselves got in the way of trying out anything new and exciting. This led to four in 10 wishing they had retained the “no fear” attitude of their younger selves, but they felt that their social anxiety around trying new things had grown worse as they had grown older.

Around 31% believe that it’s easiest to try a new sport for those under 18, with 34% of parents saying that their children are more willing to take risks than they had been.

Social anxieties

The other sports were listed in descending order as rock-climbing, snowboarding, hang-gliding, sailing, windsurfing, whitewater rafting, mountain-biking, martial arts, motocross, cross-country skiing, skateboarding, ice-surfing, ice-climbing, bouldering and BASE-jumping. 

Lack of familiarity with what is involved could explain the placing of some of the lower entries – and why a pastime such as freediving is not represented. And the effect of the sports' relative costs is not reflected in the findings.

“The reason trying something new can be so daunting is often rooted in social anxieties – worries about not fitting in, lacking the right gear, or feeling too old or inexperienced,“ commented senior NHS psychologist Dr Abdi Mohamed.

“这些焦虑会造成巨大的障碍，使人们难以迈出迎接新体验的第一步。通过采取积极的心态，不足感和自我怀疑感可以大大减少。

“克服对未知的恐惧是建立自信的关键一步，它能让人们带着归属感迎接新挑战。这段旅程不仅促进个人成长，还为更充实、更积极的生活方式打开了大门。”

The research was carried out independently for 的Endura by OnePoll.com

