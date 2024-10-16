《水肺潜水员》第 90 期现已出版！

单击此处 水肺潜水员第 90 期

新闻综述

Daniel Craig donates motorcycles to RNLI fundraising, Scuba Diver 杂志 website moves to Divernet, new artificial reefs for Thailand and Ireland, and a Jason deCaires Taylor sculpture added to River Stour in Kent.

DAN 欧洲医疗问答

The Divers Alert Network team discuss the topic of children and scuba diving.

马耳他

The Maltese archipelago might only be a small dot in the middle of the Med, but the islands boast a plethora of wrecks just waiting to be discovered. Mark Evans and family explored a few of the most-popular sites.

印度尼西亚

Gliding when others are rocking – with the catamaran Solitude Adventurer, a trip through the Banda high seas becomes a walk in the park, even with wind and waves. Live band included. Daniel Brinckmann had fun aboard.

Apeks 船舶设备

Apeks has become a powerhouse in the world of scuba diving, especially when it comes to world-class 暂存器, and in 2024, it celebrates turning 50.

格林纳达

Special 16-page Guide to the islands of Grenada, Carriacou and Petit Martinique, showcasing the rich diversity of diving opportunities that abound, including a veritable fleet of shipwrecks.

Mustard 的大师班

亚历克斯·马斯塔德 (Alex Mustard) 的注意力主要集中在珊瑚礁上。

Q&A: Dawn Kernagis, part one

We chat to Women Divers Hall of Famer Dawn Kernagis, a NASA-trained NEEMO Aquanaut, Fellow of The Explorers Club and Director of Scientific Research at DEEP, about how she got into diving in the first place, what drives her continued interest in our blue planet, and what the future holds for underwater living.

科技：比基尼环礁，第一部分

Don Silcock begins his long-awaited odyssey to explore the fabled shipwrecks – such as the aircraft carrier Saratoga – that can be found languishing on the bottom of the remote Bikini Atoll.

公司新闻

The Garmin Fenix 8 smartwatch now includes a recreational dive function among its multitude of sporting activities, offering air/nitrox, full deco, compass, etc.

额外测试

Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the Seac Smart BCD码，传统的 夹克-style unit with some novel features.

密室日记

Questions from recent visitors to Midlands Diving Chamber.