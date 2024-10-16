《水肺潜水员》第 90 期现已出版！

水肺潜水员最大的在线资源
新闻综述

Daniel Craig donates motorcycles to RNLI fundraising, Scuba Diver 杂志 website moves to Divernet, new artificial reefs for Thailand and Ireland, and a Jason deCaires Taylor sculpture added to River Stour in Kent.

DAN 欧洲医疗问答

The Divers Alert Network team discuss the topic of children and scuba diving.

马耳他

The Maltese archipelago might only be a small dot in the middle of the Med, but the islands boast a plethora of wrecks just waiting to be discovered. Mark Evans and family explored a few of the most-popular sites.

印度尼西亚

Gliding when others are rocking – with the catamaran Solitude Adventurer, a trip through the Banda high seas becomes a walk in the park, even with wind and waves. Live band included. Daniel Brinckmann had fun aboard.

Apeks 船舶设备

Apeks has become a powerhouse in the world of scuba diving, especially when it comes to world-class 暂存器, and in 2024, it celebrates turning 50.

格林纳达

Special 16-page Guide to the islands of Grenada, Carriacou and Petit Martinique, showcasing the rich diversity of diving opportunities that abound, including a veritable fleet of shipwrecks.

Mustard 的大师班

亚历克斯·马斯塔德 (Alex Mustard) 的注意力主要集中在珊瑚礁上。

Q&A: Dawn Kernagis, part one

We chat to Women Divers Hall of Famer Dawn Kernagis, a NASA-trained NEEMO Aquanaut, Fellow of The Explorers Club and Director of Scientific Research at DEEP, about how she got into diving in the first place, what drives her continued interest in our blue planet, and what the future holds for underwater living.

科技：比基尼环礁，第一部分

Don Silcock begins his long-awaited odyssey to explore the fabled shipwrecks – such as the aircraft carrier Saratoga – that can be found languishing on the bottom of the remote Bikini Atoll.

公司新闻

The Garmin Fenix 8 smartwatch now includes a recreational dive function among its multitude of sporting activities, offering air/nitrox, full deco, compass, etc.

额外测试

Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the Seac Smart BCD码，传统的 夹克-style unit with some novel features.

密室日记

Questions from recent visitors to Midlands Diving Chamber.

最近的 水肺潜水员杂志的播客片段
@adefrutos63 #askmark 当你上一次潜水由于空气短缺而压力很大时，你如何处理后续潜水？ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

@adefrutos63
#askmark 当你上一次潜水因空气短缺而压力很大时，如何处理后续潜水？
#水肺 #scubadiving #scubadiver


成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
装备购买：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我们的网站

网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论
网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告
网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀
网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用于我们品牌内的广告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒体上关注我们

脸书：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有装备必需品。考虑使用上面的联属链接来支持该频道。

本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的水肺潜水培训。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

潜水失败后如何重返水中？#AskMark #scuba

Scuba.com 网站链接：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz

00：00简介
01:19 潜水网
02:13 拆箱
03:51 规格
09:40 回顾

Scuba.com 网站链接：
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
装备购买：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我们的网站

网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论
网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告
网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀
网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用于我们品牌内的广告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒体上关注我们

脸书：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有装备必需品。考虑使用上面的联属链接来支持该频道。

本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的水肺潜水培训。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。
00：00简介
01:19 潜水网
02:13 拆箱
03:51 规格
09:40 回顾

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 脐带火炬评测#开箱#评测

本周播客中，菲律宾的专业潜水导游陷入困境，因为有人举报一些导游收受报酬在珊瑚上刻名字，当局因此将悬赏金额翻了四倍，以征集有关罪犯的信息。LL cool J 最近告诉《卫报》，深蓝之海中的机械鲨鱼差点淹死他。一位前海军潜水员决定成为第一个仰卧横渡英吉利海峡的人。

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo

本周播客中，菲律宾的专业潜水导游陷入困境，因为有人举报一些导游收受报酬在珊瑚上刻名字，当局因此将悬赏金额翻了四倍，以征集有关罪犯的信息。LL cool J 最近告诉《卫报》，深蓝之海中的机械鲨鱼差点淹死他。一位前海军潜水员决定成为第一个仰卧横渡英吉利海峡的人。



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
装备购买：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我们的网站

网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论
网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告
网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀
网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用于我们品牌内的广告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒体上关注我们

脸书：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有装备必需品。考虑使用上面的联属链接来支持该频道。

本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的水肺潜水培训。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

导游为涂鸦珊瑚付钱#scuba #news #podcast

罗恩: 潜水员在墨西哥独自探索天然井时死亡
史蒂夫芬顿: 菲律宾的安坦纳里乌斯躄鱼之都
尼尔: 潜水员独自出海发现康沃尔沉船
Patrick（英国）: Garmin Mk3i / Mk2i 升级比较
雷蒙德·斯普鲁恩斯: 美国号邮轮将成为世界最大人工鱼礁
