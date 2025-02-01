杂志订阅
海洋中的运动

海洋

Multi-award-winning British underwater photographer Nick More will be discussing the technique of motion blur on the Photo Stage at the GO潜水表演 三月。

Nick's photos have achieved success In BWPA, GDT European Wildlife photographer of the Year and won British UW Photographer of the Year in 2020, and in his presentation, he'll be giving some tips, tricks, techniques and secrets to introduce motion blur into your underwater photography.

GO潜水表演
Motion in the ocean 2

GO 潜水表演

GO 潜水表演 — 英国唯一的消费者潜水和旅行展 — 将于 1 年 2 月 2025 日至 XNUMX 日重返 NAEC Stoneleigh，恰逢新赛季拉开帷幕，并承诺带来一个充满互动、教育、启发和有趣内容的周末。

As well as the Main Stage – this time headlined by TV star, author and adventurer Steve Backshall, making a welcome return to the GO Diving Show after a few years away, along with NASA-trained NEEMO Aquanaut and Head of Scientific Research at DEEP Dawn Kernagis, fellow TV presenter, author and perennial favourite Monty Halls, Dr Timmy Gambin, who will be discussing Malta's rich maritime and wartime heritage, and the dynamic duo of explorers Rannva Joermundsson and Maria Bollerup, who will be talking about their recent Expedition Buteng in Indonesia – there are again dedicated stages for UK diving, technical diving, 水下摄影 and inspirational tales. Andy Torbet will be MCing the Main Stage once again, as well as giving a presentation on the challenges of shooting technical diving for TV shows.

除了舞台之外，还有许多互动元素——广受欢迎的洞穴、巨大的潜水池、沉浸式虚拟现实沉船潜水、屏气工作坊和划线练习，以及 2025 年新增的与航海考古学会及其“沉船”一起尝试绘制沉船地图的机会——所有这些都分散在越来越多的旅游局、制造商、 测试 代理机构、度假村、船上居住、潜水中心、零售商等等。

今年还 NoTanx Zero2Hero 比赛 占据中心位置。本次比赛针对的是新手自由潜水员，最初的 12 名候选人将接受 测试 2 月底，Marcus Greatwood 和 NoTanx 团队将在伦敦举行决赛。然后，五名入围决赛选手将在 3 月周末的 GO 潜水秀上展开角逐，包括在泳池中进行静态闭气训练，以选出总冠军。冠军将获得由 Oonasdivers 赞助的 Marsa Shagra 生态村一周游。点击 点击这里 报名参赛。

Advance tickets now available!

Buy your ticket now for £17.50 and be ready for an educational, exciting and inspirational experience! And as always, the ticket price includes complimentary parking. And under-16s go free of charge, so bring the kids along for a fabulous family day out!

本周播客中，有一篇关于红海当局在 Sea Story 号沉没事件后所作的严厉报道。有几项新纪录，包括在 50 米处拍摄照片和水下步行距离纪录。马来西亚一家潜水度假村的执照已被政府正式吊销。

本周播客中，有一篇关于红海当局在 Sea Story 号沉没事件后所作的严厉报道。有几项新纪录，包括在 50 米处拍摄照片和水下步行距离纪录。马来西亚一家潜水度假村的执照已被政府正式吊销。

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/efforts-to-coerce-sea-story-diver-survivors-reported-by-bbc/
https://divernet.com/photography/photographers/underwater-model-shoots-just-went-into-deco/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/wrecks/latest-shipwreck-discovery-dives-raise-questions/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/freediving/female-freediver-steps-up-for-absolute-record-walk/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/malaysian-dive-resort-has-licence-revoked/

网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论
网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告
网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀
网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用于我们品牌内的广告
对红海当局的严厉报告#scuba #podcast #news

@fredr1
#AskMark - 嘿，马克。感谢您的精彩内容。您能谈谈部分混合和连续混合（以及"蓄积" - 如果不同的话）氮氧混合气的来龙去脉吗？我知道您需要一个 02 清洁的气瓶用于 PB，但不需要用于 CB？您可以在 CB 或蓄积气瓶之间来回切换空气和氮氧混合气填充吗？谢谢！
网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论
网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告
网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀
网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用于我们品牌内的广告
