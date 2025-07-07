杂志订阅
Mark Tozer discusses Darwin Harbour’s ‘lost ships’

Mark Tozer

Technical diver and conservationist Mark Tozer will be talking about Darwin Harbour’s ‘lost ships’ when he is on the Tech Stage at the GO 潜水表演 ANZ 九月在悉尼。

Come rain or shine, Mark is out walking South Australia’s coastlines – his lifelong love for the ocean runs deep. Growing up in Birkenhead, South Australia, Mark spent weekends as a child snorkelling at Semaphore, sparking a passion that’s since led to over 8,000 dives across the globe.

A seasoned diver since 1988, Mark explores deep wrecks and mysterious sites using advanced rebreathers, mixed gas, and a fearless curiosity. From Darwin Harbour’s World War Two wrecks to the legendary depths of Truk Lagoon, Vanuatu’s SS President Coolidge, and Palau, he documents underwater history with precision and care.

Mark’s dedication doesn’t stop at diving. He is business partner of Rodney Fox Shark Expeditions with Andrew Fox, giving divers the chance to safely meet great white sharks while supporting vital research. His conservation work includes founding Dive for Cancer in 2013 – raising funds for the Cancer Council – and launching the Rodney Fox & Mark Tozer Museum and Research Centre, an immersive museum dedicated to marine life, diving heritage, and ocean education.

In 2022, Mark joined Sharks and Rays Australia (SARA) as Director, championing efforts to protect Australia’s most misunderstood marine species.

Whether it’s leading conservation efforts, diving with legends like Dr Sylvia Earle, or inspiring the next generation of ocean stewards, Mark Tozer continues to turn passion into action – both underwater and on land.

GO 潜水表演 ANZ
GO 潜水表演 ANZ

这项年度盛事今年在 6-7月 在 悉尼展览中心 在奥林匹克公园，旨在向所有人展示我们最美好的水下世界，从正在考虑开始潜水或已经完成入门级课程的新手，到高级潜水员，一直到技术潜水员和经验丰富的 CCR 潜水员。

这里有多个舞台——主舞台、 拍照 舞台、澳大利亚/新西兰舞台、灵感舞台和科技舞台——将接待来自世界各地的数十位演讲者，以及一系列适合年轻人和老年人的互动功能，包括 VR 潜水体验、示范池、试潜池等等。

围绕舞台和特色，将有各种各样的参展商，从旅游局和旅行社到度假村、船宿游轮、 测试 机构、零售商、制造商和保护组织。

立即获取门票！

GO Diving Show ANZ 的门票现已开始发售，您可以利用 买一送一早鸟优惠 直到 9 月 XNUMX 日 – 你和你的伙伴/朋友/伴侣/配偶可以参观 $1216岁及以下儿童免费入场，是完美的家庭一日游选择。现场停车位充足，交通便利，交通选择多样。现在就把日期记在你的日记里，准备好迎接一个精彩的周末，体验各种潜水乐趣吧！

