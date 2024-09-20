与 Deborah Dickson-Smith 一起为你的下一次冒险寻找灵感

Deborah Dickson-Smith has decades of experience exploring the world both above and below water, and brings this experience to Diveplanit Travel, introducing new dive destinations to their clients – and now to the GO 潜水表演 ANZ audience on 28-29 September.

Be inspired for your next adventure! Deb's presentation will introduce emerging dive destinations including:

Halmahera – the so-called ‘New Raja Ampat' in the Molucca Islands of Indonesia; Romblon – proclaimed new capital of macro-diving in the Philippines; Mikomoto – the hammerhead city a stone's throw from Tokyo; and Sri Lanka – a newly accessible wreck destination for lovers of rust.

She will also cover new diving opportunities in Micronesia, including Pohnpei and Majuro, opened up thanks to new flights with Nauru Airlines.

Get inspired for your next adventure with Deborah Dickson-Smith 2

GO 潜水表演 ANZ

这项年度盛事今年在 28-29月 在 悉尼展览中心 在奥林匹克公园，旨在向所有人展示我们最美好的水下世界，从正在考虑开始潜水或已经完成入门级课程的新手，到高级潜水员，一直到技术潜水员和经验丰富的 CCR 潜水员。

这里有多个舞台——主舞台、 拍照 舞台、澳大利亚/新西兰舞台、灵感舞台和科技舞台——将接待来自世界各地的数十位演讲者，以及适合年轻人和老年人的一系列互动功能，包括 VR 潜水体验、示范池等等。

围绕舞台和特色，将有各种各样的参展商，从旅游局和旅行社到度假村、船宿游轮、 训练 机构、零售商、制造商和保护组织。

2024 年英国 GO 潜水展已进入第五个年头，周末吸引了超过 10,000 名参观者，展览面积达 10,000 平方米，澳大利亚和新西兰站则希望在未来几年达到这一水平。

首届 GO Diving Show ANZ 入场完全免费 - 注册 这里。 获得 2024 年澳大利亚潜水盛会的门票。现场有充足的停车位，而且交通便利，可轻松到达会场，因此请立即记下日期，为庆祝各种形式的潜水的史诗般的周末做好准备。