Get a signed copy of Steve Backshall’s Deep Blue at GO Diving Show ANZ

特 GO 潜水表演 ANZ‘s keynote speaker on the Main Stage is acclaimed TV presenter, naturalist and adventurer Steve Backshall. He is also an accomplished author, having written several well-received books, and he will be signing his latest – Deep Blue: My Ocean Journeys – after his talks.

Take a deep breath… Steve Backshall was nine years old the first time he saw a shark, while on holiday with his family in Malaysia. It was the beginning of a life-long fascination with these ‘lords of the sea', and the oceanic life around them.

His career as one of the world's most popular naturalists and explorers has taken him to countless underwater places, many never before seen by others. And he's also been witness to the startling decline in fortune of our oceans' wild inhabitants over the past 50 years.

Deep Blue is a book a lifetime in the making: a remarkable blend of memoir, travel, and marine and environmental science that takes us on an unforgettable tour of the many worlds of aquatic life: from underwater deserts and rainforests to the evolution of ocean heroes like the sea turtle and the great white, from the genesis of ocean life to the rapidly declining state of white polar seas and coral reefs. It's both a love letter to our precious oceans and rallying cry for what we must do to save them.

There are only 200 copies available (100 hardback – $55, 100 softback – $25) at the GO Diving Show ANZ, so we strongly recommend pre-ordering to secure your copy. Pre-ordered books will be available for collection from the book signing zone during the designated signing times, with priority given to those who pre-order.

GO 潜水表演 ANZ

这项年度盛事今年在 28-29月 在 悉尼展览中心 在奥林匹克公园，旨在向所有人展示我们最美好的水下世界，从正在考虑开始潜水或已经完成入门级课程的新手，到高级潜水员，一直到技术潜水员和经验丰富的 CCR 潜水员。

这里有多个舞台——主舞台、 拍照 舞台、澳大利亚/新西兰舞台、灵感舞台和科技舞台——将接待来自世界各地的数十位演讲者，以及适合年轻人和老年人的一系列互动功能，包括 VR 潜水体验、示范池等等。

围绕舞台和特色，将有各种各样的参展商，从旅游局和旅行社到度假村、船宿游轮、 训练 机构、零售商、制造商和保护组织。

2024 年英国 GO 潜水展已进入第五个年头，周末吸引了超过 10,000 名参观者，展览面积达 10,000 平方米，澳大利亚和新西兰站则希望在未来几年达到这一水平。

首届 GO Diving Show ANZ 入场完全免费 - 注册 这里。 获得 2024 年澳大利亚潜水盛会的门票。现场有充足的停车位，而且交通便利，可轻松到达会场，因此请立即记下日期，为庆祝各种形式的潜水的史诗般的周末做好准备。