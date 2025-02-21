Explore the Marine Biology Zone

杂志订阅
In the Just One Ocean Marine Biology Zone at the GO潜水表演, there will be plenty for visitors to see and do with several interactive displays that reflect just some of the work being done to preserve the oceans by up-and-coming marine researchers from the University of Portsmouth’s Institute of Marine Sciences.

Kelp scientist Joe Sargent will be showcasing a BRUV (Baited Remote Underwater Video) camera system, samples of video footage, kelp samples and a species identification challenge. The BRUV is used to assess the abundance and diversity of fish within coastal ecosystems and enable scientists to assess the nursery function and importance of essential habitats.

Kelsey-Marie Cadd will be demonstrating a prototype of one of her Seahorse Hotels. The degradable structure will be used as a conservation strategy to enhance the British seahorse population on the UK's south coast. She will also be bringing a scale model of one of her Seahorse Cities, which will be deployed adjacent to seagrass beds to enhance the natural expansion of seagrass while also providing a home to vulnerable and rare species.

Georgia Sharpe-Harris will be running a microscope set-up so visitors can see exactly what is in their bottled water, and there will also be a microplastic identification challenge as well as a wave tank demonstrator that highlights how natural defences do a better job at protecting coastlines when compared to concrete structures.

Head to stand 1051 to find out more about marine biology around our coastline.

GO 潜水表演 – 唯一的消费者潜能 旅行 英国的演出——将于 1 年 2 月 2025 日至 XNUMX 日重返 NAEC Stoneleigh，恰逢新赛季拉开帷幕，并保证带来一个充满互动、教育、启发和乐趣的周末。

除了主舞台——这次由电视明星、作家和冒险家 Steve Backshall 领衔，他在阔别几年后重返 GO 潜水秀，同时还有 NASA 培训的 NEEMO Aquanaut 和 DEEP 科学研究主管 Dawn Kernagis、电视节目主持人、作家和常年受欢迎的 Monty Halls、Timmy Gambin 博士，他将讨论马耳他丰富的海洋和战争遗产，以及探险家 Rannva Joermundsson 和 Maria Bollerup 这对活力二人组，他们将谈论他们最近在印度尼西亚的布滕探险之旅——还有专门的英国潜水、技术潜水舞台， 水下摄影 和励志故事。Andy Torbet 将再次担任主舞台主持人，并就电视节目拍摄技术潜水的挑战发表演讲。所有演讲者的名单（包括时间安排）可在此处找到 点击这里.

除了舞台之外，还有许多互动元素——广受欢迎的洞穴、巨大的潜水池、沉浸式虚拟现实沉船潜水、屏气工作坊和划线练习、海洋生物区，以及 2025 年新增的与航海考古学会和他们的“沉船”一起尝试绘制沉船地图的机会——所有这些都分散在越来越多的旅游局、制造商、 测试 代理机构、度假村、船上居住、潜水中心、零售商等等。

今年还 NoTanx Zero2Hero 比赛 占据中心位置。本次比赛针对的是新手自由潜水员，最初的 12 名候选人将接受 测试 2 月底，Marcus Greatwood 和 NoTanx 团队将在伦敦举行决赛。然后，五名入围决赛选手将在 3 月周末的 GO 潜水秀上展开角逐，包括在泳池中进行静态闭气训练，以选出总冠军。冠军将获得由 Oonasdivers 赞助的 Marsa Shagra 生态村一周游。点击 点击这里 报名参赛。

预售票现已发售！

立即购买一日票 £17.50 + 预订费，准备好迎接一次教育性、令人兴奋和鼓舞人心的体验！或者，两天内有这么多演讲者，加上所有互动展示和参展商可供参观，为什么不把它安排在周末，抢购一张两日票呢 £25 + 预订费？如果您与中心/俱乐部会员一同前来，还可享受 10 人以上团体票价。 在 Go Diving Show 网站上预订门票.

和往常一样，门票价格包含免费停车。16 岁以下儿童免费，所以带上孩子一起来度过美好的家庭日吧！

@timpell49 #AskMark Mark 很棒的视频，我喜欢你的内容，我最近对我的气瓶进行了水力测试，它充满了空气，在使用前你可以将空气保留在气瓶中多长时间。此外，潜水店可以排出空气并填充氮氧混合气吗？

@timpell49
#AskMark Mark 很棒的视频，喜欢你的内容，我最近对我的气瓶进行了水力测试，它充满了空气，在使用前你可以将空气保留在气瓶中多长时间。此外，潜水店可以排出空气并填充氮氧混合气吗？
气瓶中的空气可以保存多长时间？#AskMark #scubadiving

完整潜水节目列表及链接：
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18 月 26 日至 XNUMX 日：杜塞尔多夫国际游艇展
1 月 2 日至 XNUMX 日：Duikvaker
21 月 23 日至 XNUMX 日：欧洲潜水展 (EUDI)
21 月 23 日至 XNUMX 日：马来西亚潜水度假旅游 (DRT) 展会
1 月 2 日至 XNUMX 日：GO 潜水展（英国潜水展）
15 月 16 日至 XNUMX 日：ADEX 海洋节 / OZTek 澳大利亚
28 月 30 日至 XNUMX 日：地中海潜水表演
4 月 6 日至 XNUMX 日：亚洲潜水博览会（ADEX）
22 月 25 日至 XNUMX 日：泰国潜水博览会 (TDEX)
31 月 1 日至 XNUMX 月 XNUMX 日：水肺表演
13 月 15 日至 XNUMX 日：马来西亚国际潜水博览会（MIDE）
6 月 7 日至 XNUMX 日：GO Diving ANZ 秀
17 月 19 日至 XNUMX 日：潜水讲座
11 月 14 日至 XNUMX 日：DEMA 展会

完整潜水节目列表及链接：
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18 月 26 日至 XNUMX 日：杜塞尔多夫国际游艇展
1 月 2 日至 XNUMX 日：Duikvaker
21 月 23 日至 XNUMX 日：欧洲潜水展 (EUDI)
21 月 23 日至 XNUMX 日：马来西亚潜水度假旅游 (DRT) 展会
1 月 2 日至 XNUMX 日：GO 潜水展（英国潜水展）
15 月 16 日至 XNUMX 日：ADEX 海洋节 / OZTek 澳大利亚
28 月 30 日至 XNUMX 日：地中海潜水表演
4 月 6 日至 XNUMX 日：亚洲潜水博览会（ADEX）
22 月 25 日至 XNUMX 日：泰国潜水博览会 (TDEX)
31 月 1 日至 XNUMX 月 XNUMX 日：水肺表演
13 月 15 日至 XNUMX 日：马来西亚国际潜水博览会（MIDE）
6 月 7 日至 XNUMX 日：GO Diving ANZ 秀
17 月 19 日至 XNUMX 日：潜水讲座
11 月 14 日至 XNUMX 日：DEMA 展会

2025 年即将举行的潜水表演 #scubadiving #diveshow

美国潜水员巴林顿·斯科特创造了一项经过核实的吉尼斯世界纪录，以最快的速度潜水穿越七大洲。卡塔赫纳市议会表示，在 37 月 18 日一名 XNUMX 岁的女性潜水员在西班牙南部的 Cueva del Agua（水洞）系统死亡后，该市正准备收紧对该系统的访问。而一名水下栖息地建造者刚刚延长了最长潜水时间的纪录。

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

美国潜水员巴林顿·斯科特创造了一项经过核实的吉尼斯世界纪录，以最快的速度潜水穿越七大洲。卡塔赫纳市议会表示，在 37 月 18 日一名 XNUMX 岁的女性潜水员在西班牙南部的 Cueva del Agua（水洞）系统死亡后，该市正准备收紧对该系统的访问。而一名水下栖息地建造者刚刚延长了最长潜水时间的纪录。

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

西班牙洞穴因人员死亡而关闭#scuba #podcast #news

