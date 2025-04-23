杂志订阅
Scuba Show 现已举办 38 届th 今年，它将于 2025 年重返其精神家园长滩，并承诺将有大量有趣的演讲者、一系列有趣的活动和景点以及各种各样的参展商，以帮助启发和教育游客

On the weekend of 31 May / 1 June, the Scuba Show – the largest consumer dive expo in America – rolls back into Long Beach, 加州, and anyone with an interest in scuba diving or life in the oceans will find much to enjoy.

Over the two days, the Long Beach Convention Centre becomes home to hundreds of exhibits featuring new and revolutionary dive gear, 加州 dive boats, island governments, dive resorts and liveaboards from around the world (many offering great show offers and deals), 照片 and video pros, ocean-themed art, jewelry and clothing, marine-related non-profit organisations, a try-dive pool, fun attractions, a kid’s corner, and much, much more.

长滩会议中心是世界一流的会议场所，坐落于美丽的海港，步行即可到达海滨餐厅、娱乐场所、太平洋水族馆，还能远眺著名的玛丽皇后号。会议中心及附近停车场均设有充足的付费停车位。

水肺表演
Scuba Show 重返长滩 - 立即预订门票 6

展示中

水下 数字 artist and big-picture expert Jim Hellemn, creator of the 125-foot glass wall of 加州’s aquatic forests at the Aquarium of the Pacific, will display huge gallery prints showcasing the spectacular colours of coral reefs around the world, and super-resolution images of 加州’s kelp forests.

广受欢迎的新产品展示会将重点展示一些最近发布或即将上市的最新产品。

警长的潜水队将携其双舷外船和卡车再次出现在大厅。

水肺表演
快来参观一系列新设备

亲身体验有趣的景点

Grab your buddies and get some fun photos in the ‘great white shark cage’, or stop by one of the 照片 stations – complete with an array of diving and marine-related props – to capture some unique memories.

您可以在海藻穹顶剧院 (Kelp Dome Theatre) 中欣赏迷人的海洋生物，或者如果您想要更刺激一点，看看您能在激烈的竞技鲨鱼中坚持多久！

Stop by the Scuba Show Art Booth and create your very own ocean-inspired stickers and 3D sculptures. 加州 Diving News’ Art Director Doreen Hann will also be inviting kids (and artists of all ages) to exercise their artistic skills on a California seascape-inspired canvas – the finished seascape will be sold, with proceeds supporting marine-themed charities.

水肺表演
The ‘Shark Cage' makes a great 照片 支柱

参展商

A host of booths await visitors to the Scuba Show, as tourist boards, tour operators, dive resorts, charter boats, liveaboards, 测试 agencies, gear manufacturers, clothing companies, jewelry firms and more showcase their offerings. Be inspired for your next dive adventure, your next purchase, or completing your next certification, or just doing some retail therapy!

研讨会

Choose from a line-up of more than 70 entertaining and educational seminars. Dive experts talking to the floor include the likes of Alex Brylske, Dan Orr, Marty Snyderman, Mark Strickland, Jim and Pat Stayer, Gretchen Ashton, Jeffrey Bozanic, Louis Casa, Brett Eldridge, Shelli Hendricks, Jean Henry, Karl Huggins, Capt John Kades, Andy and Allison Sallmon, and Dale and Kim Sheckler. Topics include animal behavior, the best California beach dives, secrets of the coral reef, Nemo’s Undersea Gardens, a fitness formula for divers, exploration diving, mistakes divers make, how-to 照片 and video sessions, diving after the fires, safety issues for the older diver, human factors in diving, destination and product seminars, workshops for professionals, and more. Visit www.scubashow.com 了解完整的研讨会列表、说明、时间、房间号、演讲者简介及最新资讯。注意：研讨会内容可能会有所变更。

水肺表演
看看你能在竞技鲨鱼上坚持多久

超过 50,000 美元的入场奖

Drawings will be held continuously during the show for your chance to win brand-new dive equipment, trips to dive destinations around the world, art and fun stuff. Door prize entry is included with a ticket purchased 在线 or at the show – and you don’t have to be present to win. You’ll be able to check out the prizes on offer on www.scubashow.com

周六晚会

展会结束后，欢迎加入Scuba Show团队，参加一场轻松的聚会，现场音乐、酒吧和美食餐车，与潜水爱好者们尽情放松。参与抽奖，赢取丰厚奖品，所得款项将捐赠给以海洋为主题的慈善机构。所有Scuba Show参与者均可免费入场。 www.scubashow.com 在活动日期临近时发布派对公告。

水肺表演
与其他潜水员见面并享受乐趣

2025 年水肺展——提前购票！

Scuba Show 将于 31 月 1 日（周六）和 9.15 月 10 日（周日）在长滩会议中心 C 厅举行。Scuba Radio 将在两天的上午 XNUMX:XNUMX 至 XNUMX:XNUMX 举办展前“热身”活动，届时将有精彩的游戏和精美礼品等您来赢取。

开放时间

31月10日星期六——上午6点至下午XNUMX点

1月10日星期日——上午5点至下午XNUMX点

门票现在可用

提前订票 点击这里 并避免参加时排队。

照片由 Scuba Show 提供

