《Scuba Diver ANZ》第 74 期现已推出

新闻综述

Chowder Bay rays slaughtered, new Emperor itinerary, new wrecks sunk in Thailand, Kids Dive for Free in the Philippines, and an Australian diver dies in Bali.

DAN 欧洲医疗问答

The Divers Alert Network experts discuss children and scuba diving.

Australia

Dr Elodie Camprasse explains how the vast majority of species of the Great Southern Reef are found there and nowhere else in the world.

所罗门群岛

Don Silcock waxes lyrical about the diving opportunities that exist around Uepi Island in the Marovo Lagoon.

瓦努阿图

Adrian Stacey discovers that the island of Espiritu Santo has a lot more to offer the diving fraternity than the world- renowned wreck of the SS President Coolidge.

Mustard 的大师班

Alex Mustard focuses his attention on coral reefs.

独特的澳大利亚海洋生物

Nigel Marsh takes a closer look at the spotted stingaree.

Diving With… Sheree Marris

PT Hirschfield chats with author and media personality Sheree Marris about bridging gaps between the ocean and the public, plus her latest book on octopus.

保育角

The efforts of Sea Shepherd Australia’s Shark Defence Campaign to protect Australia’s shark population.

潜水员警报网络

特 丹 team recount an incident that showcases the challenges in diagnosing decompression illness.

TECH: Bikini Atoll, part two

Don Silcock develops a ‘lust for rust’ when he visit the wreck- diving Mecca of Bikini Atoll.

Octopus – underwater wonders

Sheree Marris focuses on these masters of disguise, mimics and escape artists — unlike anything in the animal kingdom, octopus are the ocean’s ultimate enigma, showcasing an extraordinary diversity that defies the imagination.

新西兰

Maria Kuster explains why the New Zealand Fiordland is so special to her – and invites guest Gene Denton to give his own take on this unique destination.

额外测试

Adrian Stacey took the Kraken KR-S160 strobes on his assignment to the Philippines to rate and review their performance.