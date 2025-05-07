Rork Media 收购 Scuba Show 和 California Diving News

此次收购增强了 Rork Media 的全球影响力，并在美国潜水市场站稳了脚跟。

Independent publisher Rork Media, the powerhouse behind leading scuba diving media brands including Scuba Diver 杂志, Divernet.com，并 GO潜水表演, has announced the acquisition of the rights and assets of the well-established 加州 Diving News and 水肺表演 在长滩， 加州.

38年来，作为美国最大的消费级潜水展，Scuba Show一直是美国潜水行业的重要活动。如今，它将加入Rork Media的全球展会组合，其中包括大获成功的英国GO Diving Show和近期在澳大利亚推出的澳新GO Diving Show。这三项展会共吸引超过25,000名潜水爱好者，并有来自世界各地的500多家参展商，将跨洲潜水社区联系在一起。

Scuba Show 是北美首屈一指的消费者潜水盛会

作为收购的一部分， 加州 潜水新闻 will be restructured to align its format with Rork Media’s other publications, but will continue to serve the 加州 diving community – and the broader US market – with a dedicated, region-specific 杂志。 此外， 北美水肺潜水员 将利用 CDN 现有的分销网络和用户群，使 Rork Media 能够推出双层广告模式。这一模式为之前无法在市场领先的出版物上投放广告的企业打开了大门。

加州 Diving News has been a constant source of inspiration and education for divers in the region for many years

Rork Media 出版总监 Ross Arnold 表示：“作为此次收购的一部分，我们非常高兴地欢迎 Mark Young 加入 Rork Media 团队。过去十年来，Mark 一直致力于将 Scuba Show 发展成为美国潜水爱好者的首选盛会，我们非常期待他能与我们一起延续这一辉煌。”

“随着我们扩大在北美的业务并继续在全球范围内发展 Rork Media 业务，他的经验将非常宝贵。”

Rork Media 编辑总监 Mark Evans 表示：“当 Mark Young 第一次找到我们讨论 Scuba Show 的未来时，我们很荣幸他认为我们是合适的团队来接手这个消费者展会的中坚力量，该展会已庆祝其成立 38 周年th 2025年将是亚洲书展的周年纪念日。我们期待共同努力，将书展推向更高的高度。”

Mark Young said: “Since starting Dive 培训 and Dive Centre Business magazines 34 years ago, I have been deep in the diving industry, and recently began thinking about whom to trust to continue Scuba Show and California Diving News. Ross Arnold and Mark Evans with Rork Media were a natural fit, with their global array of magazines, dive events, websites and YouTube 频道。

“当我看到他们所做的一切背后的愿景，以及他们谈论为行业提升价值的计划时，我不得不开启对话，这促使他们收购了 Scuba Show 和 California Diving News。

“我很自豪地看到他们将 Scuba Show 和 California Diving News 拓展到目前的成功，并期待与他们继续前行。”

This strategic acquisition underscores Rork Media’s commitment to serving the global dive community with industry-leading content, events, and experiences across print, 数字, and in-person platforms.