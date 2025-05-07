杂志订阅
每月 3 英镑即可移除广告
登录

Rork Media 收购 Scuba Show 和 California Diving News

在 Google 新闻上关注我们
订阅我们的每周通讯
水肺表演

此次收购增强了 Rork Media 的全球影响力，并在美国潜水市场站稳了脚跟。

Independent publisher Rork Media, the powerhouse behind leading scuba diving media brands including Scuba Diver 杂志Divernet.com，并 GO潜水表演, has announced the acquisition of the rights and assets of the well-established 加州 Diving News and 水肺表演 在长滩， 加州.

38年来，作为美国最大的消费级潜水展，Scuba Show一直是美国潜水行业的重要活动。如今，它将加入Rork Media的全球展会组合，其中包括大获成功的英国GO Diving Show和近期在澳大利亚推出的澳新GO Diving Show。这三项展会共吸引超过25,000名潜水爱好者，并有来自世界各地的500多家参展商，将跨洲潜水社区联系在一起。

水肺表演
Scuba Show 是北美首屈一指的消费者潜水盛会

作为收购的一部分， 加州 潜水新闻 will be restructured to align its format with Rork Media’s other publications, but will continue to serve the 加州 diving community – and the broader US market – with a dedicated, region-specific 杂志。 此外， 北美水肺潜水员 将利用 CDN 现有的分销网络和用户群，使 Rork Media 能够推出双层广告模式。这一模式为之前无法在市场领先的出版物上投放广告的企业打开了大门。

加州潜水新闻
加州 Diving News has been a constant source of inspiration and education for divers in the region for many years

Rork Media 出版总监 Ross Arnold 表示：“作为此次收购的一部分，我们非常高兴地欢迎 Mark Young 加入 Rork Media 团队。过去十年来，Mark 一直致力于将 Scuba Show 发展成为美国潜水爱好者的首选盛会，我们非常期待他能与我们一起延续这一辉煌。”

“随着我们扩大在北美的业务并继续在全球范围内发展 Rork Media 业务，他的经验将非常宝贵。”

Rork Media 编辑总监 Mark Evans 表示：“当 Mark Young 第一次找到我们讨论 Scuba Show 的未来时，我们很荣幸他认为我们是合适的团队来接手这个消费者展会的中坚力量，该展会已庆祝其成立 38 周年th 2025年将是亚洲书展的周年纪念日。我们期待共同努力，将书展推向更高的高度。”

Mark Young said: “Since starting Dive 培训 and Dive Centre Business magazines 34 years ago, I have been deep in the diving industry, and recently began thinking about whom to trust to continue Scuba Show and California Diving News. Ross Arnold and Mark Evans with Rork Media were a natural fit, with their global array of magazines, dive events, websites and YouTube 频道。

“当我看到他们所做的一切背后的愿景，以及他们谈论为行业提升价值的计划时，我不得不开启对话，这促使他们收购了 Scuba Show 和 California Diving News。

“我很自豪地看到他们将 Scuba Show 和 California Diving News 拓展到目前的成功，并期待与他们继续前行。”

This strategic acquisition underscores Rork Media’s commitment to serving the global dive community with industry-leading content, events, and experiences across print, 数字, and in-person platforms.

最新动态 水肺潜水员杂志的播客片段
访问瓦卡托比度假村网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 国际 eSIM 优惠 15% 折扣使用代码：SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 购买装备：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 我们的网站 网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论 网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告 网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水展 网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用于我们品牌内的广告 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 在社交媒体上关注我们 FACEBOOK：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有必需装备。考虑使用上面的附属链接来支持该频道。 本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的 SCUBA 培训或每个制造商的建议。本视频中包含的所有内容，包括文本、图形、图像和信息，仅供一般参考，不能取代合格潜水教练的培训或设备制造商的特定要求。

访问瓦卡托比度假村网站：
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#水肺 #scubadiving #scubadiver

国际 eSIM 优惠 15% 使用代码：SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

装备购买：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我们的网站

网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论
网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告
网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀
网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用于我们品牌内的广告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒体上关注我们

脸书：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有装备必需品。考虑使用上面的联属链接来支持该频道。

本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业水肺培训或每个制造商的建议。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训或设备制造商的特定要求。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

这是有史以来最好的潜水中心吗？W\@wakatobidiveresort

@sennacher #askmark 你好，关于 DSMB。 我根本不是专家，但通常我都能正确部署它。 这个周末，我们在非常强劲的水流中潜水，当我展开它（用嘴充气）时，我几乎喘不过气来，因为它有点缠在我的调节器上。 这真是把我吓坏了。 是否有任何“小圆柱体”之类的东西可以将调节器放在嘴里，以便更安全地使用它？ 我还没有尝试用我的 LPI 来做这件事……但假设它也会缠结。 谢谢请访问我们的网站以获取更多水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议以及旅行报告：https://divernet.com/ ✅ 值得关注的重要附属链接 🔗 获得 15% 的国际 eSIM 优惠折扣！ 使用代码：SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 在这里购买水肺装备：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞真可惜。 https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads：https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X)：https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok：https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag 网站：https://divernet.com/ 网站：https://godivingshow.com/ 网站：https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 业务咨询：info@scubadivermag.com ================================ 🎬为您推荐的视频： ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== ✅ 关于《Scuba Diver》杂志。 欢迎阅读《水肺潜水员》杂志！ 我们对与水下世界相关的一切都充满热情。 作为在欧洲、澳大利亚和新西兰以及北美免费发行的杂志，我们为您带来最新的水肺潜水资讯，从史诗般的潜水旅行目的地和诚实的装备评论到专家建议、新闻和鼓舞人心的水下故事。 无论您是经验丰富的潜水员还是刚刚开始水下之旅，我们的内容旨在让您了解最新信息、获得启发并为下一次潜水做好准备。 与我们一起进入、探索并保持与水肺潜水世界的联系！ 加入我们，不再错过任何冒险！ 如有业务咨询，请使用以下联系信息：📩 电子邮件：info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 喜欢水肺潜水吗？ 立即订阅潜水旅行提示、装备评论、水肺建议、史诗般的潜水、潜水新闻和水下故事！

@森纳赫
#askmark 大家好，关于DSMB。我根本不是专家，通常我都能正确部署。这周末我们潜水时水流非常急，部署的时候（用嘴充气）我差点喘不过气来，因为它缠在了我的调节器上。我当时吓得魂飞魄散。有没有什么“小圆筒”之类的东西，能把我的调节器含在嘴里，这样部署起来更安全？我还没试过用LPI（潜水呼吸器）部署……但我猜它也会缠住。
谢谢
请访问我们的网站获取更多水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议以及旅行报告：https://divernet.com/

✅ 值得关注的重要联盟链接

🔗 国际 eSIM 卡享 15% 优惠！使用优惠码：SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 在这里购买潜水装备：
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 是教育系最受欢迎的男生。
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 与我们保持联系。

脸书：https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
主题：https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
推特 (X)：https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
抖音：https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

网站：https://divernet.com/
网站：https://godivingshow.com/
网站：https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 业务​​咨询：info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬为您推荐的视频：

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ 关于《Scuba Diver》杂志。

欢迎阅读《潜水员》杂志！我们对一切与水下世界相关的事物都充满热情。作为一本在欧洲、澳新银行和北美免费发行的杂志，我们为您带来最新的潜水资讯，从精彩绝伦的潜水胜地、真诚可靠的装备评测，到专家建议、精彩新闻以及鼓舞人心的水下故事。

无论您是经验丰富的潜水员，还是刚刚开启水下探险之旅，我们的内容都能让您随时掌握最新资讯、激发灵感，并为下一次潜水做好准备。加入我们，探索水肺潜水的世界，并保持联系！加入我们，不错过任何冒险！

如有业务咨询，请使用以下联系信息：

📩邮箱：info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 喜欢水肺潜水？立即订阅，获取潜水旅行贴士、装备评测、水肺潜水建议、精彩潜水、潜水新闻和水下故事！
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

=================================

🔎 相关短语：



＃标签

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RDFFNUM4NkUwRDhEMjRD

有没有更简单的方法来部署 dSMB？

双联阀在水肺潜水中的工作原理 | 关闭演习和隔离器技巧讲解 #scubadiving #askmark #twinset 对如何使用双联阀或执行正确的阀门关闭演习感到困惑？ 您并不孤独。 在本期 AskMark 节目中，Mark 解释了双缸阀门的工作原理，包括如何安全地打开和关闭它们、隔离阀如何工作，以及为什么阀门钻孔（也称为关闭钻孔或 V 型钻孔）对于诊断技术和休闲潜水期间的泄漏至关重要。 请访问我们的网站以获取更多水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议以及旅行报告：https://divernet.com/ Mark 还分享了有关肌肉记忆以到达左侧和右侧柱子的技巧、隔离器优先与隔离器最后的逻辑，以及如何防止过度拧紧或不安全的阀门定位。 本指南非常适合过渡到双挂式潜水器的潜水员、对歧管设置感兴趣的侧挂式潜水员或任何想要提高气体管理技能的人。 请在评论中告诉我们您的教练如何教授阀门练习，并且不要忘记使用#AskMark 留下您的问题，以便在未来的视频中展示。 @mostafametwally1 ✅ 值得关注的重要附属链接 🔗 获得国际 eSIM 优惠 15% 折扣！ 使用代码：SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 在这里购买水肺装备：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 我们的网站 - 网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论 - 网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水展 - 网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用于在我们的品牌内做广告 我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，提供您所有必需的装备。 考虑使用上面的附属链接来支持该频道。 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 是教育系最受欢迎的男生。 https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook（DiverNet）：https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook（潜水员杂志）：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram（DiverNet）：https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram（潜水员杂志）：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ 主题：https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter（X）（DiverNet）：https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter（X）（潜水员杂志）：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag 网站：https://divernet.com/ 📩 业务咨询：info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬为您推荐的视频：▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 =================================== 免责声明：本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业的 SCUBA 培训。 该视频的内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能取代合格潜水教练的培训。

双缸上的阀门如何工作？#askmark
@mostafametwally1
#askmark 嗨，马克。你能做一个关于如何处理双缸上的阀门和歧管的视频吗？记住打开阀门的方式很令人困惑，而且很容易出错，尤其是在紧急情况下。谢谢
#水肺 #scubadiving #scubadiver

国际 eSIM 优惠 15% 使用代码：SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

成为粉丝：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

装备购买：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我们的网站

网站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潜水、水下摄影、提示和建议、水肺装备评论
网站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新闻、水下摄影、提示和建议、旅行报告
网站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一的潜水秀
网站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用于我们品牌内的广告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒体上关注我们

脸书：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我们与 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，为您提供所有装备必需品。考虑使用上面的联属链接来支持该频道。

本视频中的信息并非旨在或暗示替代专业水肺培训或每个制造商的建议。本视频中包含的所有内容（包括文本、图形、图像和信息）仅供一般参考，不能替代合格潜水教练的培训或设备制造商的特定要求。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

双联阀在水肺潜水中的工作原理 | 关机演练和隔离器提示说明

订阅

让我们保持联系！

获取所有 Divernet 新闻和文章的每周综述 潜水面具
我们不是垃圾邮件！ 阅读我们的 私隐政策 获取更多信息。
订阅
通知
客人

0 留言
最投票
最新 最老的
内联反馈
查看所有评论
最新评论
拉比·伯恩斯: 潜水教练在“安全停留”死亡案件中被清除 
阿德里安·史黛西: 潜水道因节
斯蒂芬·普罗斯特曼: 潜水店老板解释儿子死亡原因 + 安大略省第二起死亡事件
柯克·马伯里: 特朗普深海“海盗采矿”令遭批评
柯克·马伯里: 名人堂跳水运动员因欺诈被判入狱
最新资讯
潜水员追逐 GoPro 后死亡 潜水员追逐 GoPro 后死亡
罕见密封双耳瓶即将揭开秘密 罕见密封双耳瓶即将揭开秘密
CMAS 处罚鱼叉捕鱼潜水长 CMAS 处罚鱼叉捕鱼潜水长
潜水店老板解释儿子死亡原因 + 安大略省第二起死亡事件 潜水店老板解释儿子死亡原因 + 安大略省第二起死亡事件
特朗普深海“海盗采矿”令遭批评 特朗普深海“海盗采矿”令遭批评
菲律宾英国潜水员搜寻行动停止 菲律宾英国潜水员搜寻行动停止
关注我们.
Facebook X-推特 Instagram Youtube Threads TikTok
本网站上未注明出处的图片版权归摄影师所有。
联系潜水员杂志 了解详情。
Facebook X-推特 Instagram Youtube Threads TikTok
版权所有2025年 洛克传媒有限公司 版权所有。
赠送订阅
每月 3 英镑订阅