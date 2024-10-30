水肺潜水员最大的在线资源
与 Meridian Adventure Dive 一起潜入拉贾安帕特群岛

与 Meridian Adventure Dive 一起潜入拉贾安帕特群岛

DIVE RAJA AMPAT – SAVE WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE SPECIALS!

Embark on a journey to one of the world’s most extraordinary underwater realms with our flexible diving packages, designed to align with your schedule perfectly. Whether you're planning a quick getaway or an extended adventure, our offers allow you to fully immerse yourself in the wonders of Raja Ampat with no fixed arrival or departure dates. Imagine drifting through a kaleidoscope of vibrant corals and playful marine life, your only concern being which dive to explore next.

Dive Packages:

6 Nights / 7 Days + 10 Dives = $2098 per person sharing Includes 1 night free

7 Nights / 8 Days + 12 Dives = $2273 per person sharing Includes 1 night & 2 dives free

8 Nights / 9 Days + 14 Dives = $2449 per person sharing Includes 1 night & 4 dives free

9 Nights / 10 Days + 16 Dives = $2693 per person sharing Includes 2 nights & 2 dives free

10 Nights / 11 Days + 18 Dives = $3112 per person sharing Includes 2 nights & 4 dives free

包含的内容：

As you step onto our sun-kissed shores, a cool, refreshing welcome drink awaits you, setting the tone for the tranquil and luxurious experience ahead. Your stay will be in a boutique-style 15sqm air-conditioned room, offering comfort and privacy with twin double or single beds and an ensuite bathroom stocked with toiletries and towels. After a long day of exploring the ocean, retreat to your cosy space, complete with free Wi-Fi, so that you can share your adventures with loved ones.

On each dive, you'll be equipped with top-of-the-line Aqualung gear, and our experienced guides will accompany you to Raja Ampat’s legendary dive spots. Between dives, enjoy fresh fruit and beach towels aboard our dive boats, and let our team capture every breathtaking moment with GoPro footage of your underwater escapades.

排除：

  • Transfers (Sorong & Waisai): Approx. 每人$ 55
  • Raja Ampat Marine Park Permit: IDR 1,000,000 per person (cash payment at the resort)
  • Meals (Lunch & dinner) – Half/Full board available for groups of 8 or more
  • 酒精和非酒精饮料
  • 潜水电脑 and torches
  • Flights, travel, and dive insurance

留下联系方式

联系电话：+62 951 317 6120

什么是应用程序：+62 822 4854 0774

电子邮箱： reservations@meridianadventuresdive.com  

附带条款与条规 :

请参考 MADSPECIAL2024 when booking to take advantage of these exclusive offers.
预订期: 01 October 2024 to 31 December 2024
旅行期间: 01 October 2024 to 31 January 2025
Prices are listed in USD and include applicable taxes.

关于 子午线探险潜水:

坐落在令人惊叹的 拉贾安帕，印尼， 子午线探险潜水 是 PADI 五星级生态度假村，并荣获著名的 PADI 绿星奖。我们的 潜水 其服务以专业性和质量而闻名，已成为 PADI 的代名词， 经络探险 名称，确保每个人都能享受自信和愉快的潜水体验。

